Barcelona’s Pedri Sends Message of Support to Ansu Fati

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has sent a message of support to injured team-mate Ansu Fati while on international duty with Spain.

The 18-year-old has been called up to the national team for the first time in his career and was asked about Fati, who remains on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery in November.

Pedri told Marca that his Barca team-mate is having a tough time as he works his way back from his long-term injury but he is hopeful he will be back out on the pitch soon.

“It is a very hard moment for him. You learn from everything. I don’t wish it on anyone, because he has been out of action for a long time,” he said. “From here I send him a lot of strength, as I tell him every day that I see him at the training ground. I hope he’ll be back soon because he’s going to bring us a lot.”

Pedri will be hoping to make his international debut in Spain’s next three games. Luis Enrique’s side plays World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia, and Kosovo over the next nine days.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pedri Talks Barcelona’s Title Hopes

Pedri heads into Spain’s matches after featuring in Barcelona’s impressive 6-1 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday. The victory keeps Barcelona in title contention with just 10 games of the campaign left.

The Catalan giants remain four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, with the two teams set to meet at the Camp Nou in May, and Pedri is hoping his team can continue the improved form they have shown since the turn of the year.

“The truth is that it seems to be going very well. We’re playing some great games, like the one against La Real [Real Sociedad]. With the system of five defenders, we are playing very, very well and above all the results are there to see,” he explained. “We have adapted perfectly. If you play well, but the results don’t come, nothing is worth anything. I hope we can continue like this for a long time and be able to win the league.”

Barca faces some tough games after the international break. Koeman’s men travel to Real Madrid for the second Clasico of the 2020-21 season and also play the Copa del Rey final against Athletic on April 17.

Another Award for Ansu

Fati is reportedly hoping to be fit in time for the Copa del Rey final but has picked up another award while he’s been on the sidelines. The 18-year-old has won Goal’s NxGn 2021, handed to the world’s best young player.

⭐ @ANSUFATI wins the NxGn 2021 award by @Goal! 🏆 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 23, 2021

The Barcelona youngster beat off competition from Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna to claim the award. Pedri was also shortlisted and came in fourth.

Fati spoke to Goal after picking up the award and opened up on the possibility of playing for Spain in the delayed 2020 European Championship which will be held this summer.

“I wish I could be there, but first I have to recover from the injury. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but it is a dream for any player to be able to play a European Championship,” he said. “I don’t set goals, but I do try to improve day by day, growing as a player, and as a person.”

It would be no surprise to see Fati in the Spain squad if he does make a successful return from injury before the start of the season for Barcelona. The forward is also likely to link up with Pedri if the youngster can maintain the superb form he has shown in his first season at the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Amazing Dembele Stat Emerges After Barcelona’s Huge Win