Barcelona’s Pique in Hot Water For Referee Comments

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique appears to have landed himself in hot water with recent comments about La Liga referees.

Pique was responding to comments from former referee Eduardo Iturralde who said that the majority of officials in Spain support Real Madrid. Iturralde even went so far as to say the split between Real Madrid and Barca fans with regards referees was “90% to 10%.”

The center-back spoke about the officiating in La Liga in an interview with Post United and claimed referees’ allegiances may influence their decision-making in games, as reported by ESPN.

Even subconsciously, how are they not going to give more decisions to one side than the other? While I respect the professionalism of the referees and I know they try to do their best, when a moment of doubt comes…

Pique’s comments have not gone unnoticed in Spain and have led the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to launch an investigation into the 34-year-old’s remarks, according to Cope.

Pique Facing Ban?

Pique’s comments could prove costly for both the defender and Barcelona. The center-back may face a lengthy suspension and a hefty fine if he is found to have breached guidelines.

The defender’s comments will be studied by the RFEF’s Integrity Department to determine if there is a case for Pique to answer.

Diario Sport report that Pique could have breached Article bis 100 which states, “comments in the media which question the honour and impartiality of any member of the refereeing teams working with the RFEF will be sanctioned.”

If the Barcelona defender is found guilty then the report states he may be hit with a “ban of between four and 12 games or a fine between €601 and €3,005.”

Pique Close to Return

Pique is still currently sidelined with a knee injury picked up in November against Atletico Madrid. However, the defender has returned to training and has offered further hope he may return soon with his latest social media post.

The center-back’s return to full fitness will be a big boost to the Catalan giants who have struggled with injuries, particularly in defense this season. Ronald Araujo joined a lengthening injury list this week after suffering an ankle sprain against Real Betis.

The Uruguay international joins fellow defenders Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Sergino Dest on the injured list, leaving manager Ronald Koeman short of options ahead of key matches against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey semi-finals and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16.

Koeman will surely be hoping to have Pique back soon to provide further options in defense, but he may have to cope without the veteran for even longer if he is sanctioned by the RFEF.

Pique’s only made eight La Liga appearances so far in 2020-21 in what’s been a frustrating campaign for the defender due to injury. Yet there may be even more frustration to come before the season’s out.

