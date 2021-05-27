Pique Jokes About Possibility of Messi Joining Suarez at Atletico

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was in Madrid on Thursday and could not resist making a little joke about teammate Lionel Messi’s future.

Pique met José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the mayor of Madrid who is also a big Atletico Madrid supporter, on Thursday to launch the 2021 Davis Cup. The defender’s company Kosmos, now runs the tennis tournament along with the International Tennis Federation.

The Barcelona defender acknowleded Atletico’s title success when chatting with Martínez-Almeida but joked the club had no chance in getting Lionel Messi to follow Luis Suarez to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, as reported by Catalunya Radio.

Pique said. “I congratulate the mayor for winning the League, and nothing more. The issue of Leo (Messi) will be no, even though you did a great job with Luis Suárez.”

Messi Receives Contract Offer From Barcelona?

Messi’s future remains the subject of speculation with the captain yet to agree a new contract at the Camp Nou. The 33-year-old has jetted out to Argentina with his future still uncertain to begin preparations for the Copa America with the national team.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made the forward a contract offer, according to Xavi Torres at Catalunya Radio. The offer would see Messi continue at Barcelona for two years, then head to the United States to play while working as an ambassador for the club, before heading home and taking up another role once he’s hung up his boots.

Laporta is yet to receive a reply from Messi but could offer some insight into his future shortly. The president is set to hold his first press conference since taking office for the second time on Friday morning, according to ESPN’s Samuel Marsden.

What Next For Pique at Barcelona?

Pique’s future is also likely to be the subject of some discussion at Barcelona this summer with the club tipped to overhaul the squad to trim the wage bill and raise funds.

The center-back endured an injury-interrupted 2020-21 campaign and missed large chunks of the season with knee trouble. Pique ended up only making 19 La Liga starts and struggled to find his best form in the final weeks as Barca’s title hopes faded.

Barca has plenty of options at center-back already with youngsters Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza breaking into the first team in 2020-21. Both will be hoping for more game time next season.

Eric Garcia has also reached agreement to move on a free transfer from Manchester City and will also provide further competition for places, according to Goal. Barca also has Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti available, although the two Frenchman have also endured difficult seasons at the Camp Nou.

Umtiti has spent most of the season on the bench, making just six La Liga starts, and has slipped down the pecking order, while Lenglet has been guilty of some poor errors and missed the final game through suspension after his receiving his second red card of the campaign.

