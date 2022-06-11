‘About To Happen:’ Barcelona Chief Offers Exciting Update

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered a key update on midfielder Gavi’s future and says the 17-year-old is on the brink of signing a contract renewal at the Camp Nou.

Laporta spoke to reporters on Saturday, June 11 about Gavi and Ousmane Dembele annd made it clear he is confident that the teenager will be committing his long-term future to the Catalan giants, as reported by El Desmarque.

“Gavi wants to continue, he is from the academy and we are very excited that he will continue,” he said. “His renewal is about to happen. Dembelé has our offer on the table, but, in principle, we have no news that he has accepted.”

Gavi’s agent Ivan de la Pena met with Barcelona this week for further contract negotiations, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The teenager is expected to sign a deal that runs until 2027 at the Camp Nou and contains a €1 billion buyout clause.

Dembele’s future is less certain with the French forward out of contract at the end of the month and no agreement yet on a new deal. It’s expected the 25-year-old will leave on a free transfer when his deal expires.

Laporta Talks Barcelona’s Finances

Laporta also opened up on the club’s finances which have dominated the headlines throughout the season. The president admitted he was hopeful he would have good news on the financial front soon.

Barcelona will hold an extraordinary assembly on June 16 which will allow members to vote on the possibility of selling off part of Barca Licensing & Merchandising [BLM] and future television rights which could raise €700 million in income.

Laporta is optimistic the vote will go through which would be a big boost for the club and could allow Barcelona the financial freedom to bring in players ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

“We’re working to turn Barcelona’s finances around,” he said. “If, next Thursday, members approve [our proposals], we’ll have good news and we’ll clean up our finances sooner than expected. Amongst other things, we’ll be able to strengthen the professional teams and regain a degree of normality. The club was in a critical condition.”

Praise For Gavi From Barca Teammate

Gavi is currently on international duty with Spain alongside Barca teammates Sergio Busquets, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, and Ansu Fati. Alba spoke about the youngster at a press conference ahead of Spain’s next match against the Czech Republic, as reported Diario Sport.

“[He’s] very good. For his age, outstanding. He has to improve many things like everyone else. Me, at 33, too,” he said. “Gavi does things that I have seen very few do. He has self-confidence and that helps. We are delighted with him. I have a lot of appreciation for him.”

Gavi has already shone during Spain’s Nations League fixtures in June. The midfielder scored his first international goal against Switzerland, becoming La Roja’s youngester ever goalscorer at the 17 years and 304 days.

