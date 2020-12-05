PSG Boss Responds to Neymar’s Latest Messi Bombshell

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has responded to Neymar’s latest comments about wanting to play with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi once more.

The Brazilian spoke after PSG’s Champions League win over Manchester United in midweek with comments that sent shockwaves around the soccer world.

Neymar expresses his desire to play with Messi again 👀 pic.twitter.com/7gPich5u7T — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 3, 2020

Leonardo spoke to Canal+ on Saturday about Neymar’s words and did not sound too surprised to hear what his forward had to say about Messi, as reported by AS.

You know, it’s normal for Neymar to say that to an Argentinian journalist. He had to talk about Messi. It’s normal. We have to maintain respect for others. He’s a Barcelona player. When somebody talks about our players, we are not happy. So we don’t touch other people’s players. Now is not the time to think about the transfer window. We are very happy with the squad we have. We are thinking of our season and the end of the first part of the season, which was very complicated. We have to stay focused on our goals such as qualifying for last 16 in the Champions League. And also we have to think about Ligue 1, and avoid finding ourselves in a complicated situation. Let’s keep our focus.

The PSG chief admitted last summer that his team had been “tempted” to try and sign Messi after it emerged that he had told Barcelona he wanted to leave, as reported by Goal.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has also been asked about Messi in the wake of Neymar’s comments but did not want to talk about the 33-year-old Argentina international, according to Sport.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

PSG ‘Exploring Possibility’ of Signing Messi

Neymar’s comments have fuelled speculation about Messi’s future at Barca and prompted questions about where the Barca superstar may end up playing his football next season. His contract at the Camp Nou expires in the summer, meaning he can leave for free.

PSG are now “exploring the possibility of signing Messi” in the summer transfer window, according to Julien Laurens at ESPN. Yet one “stumbling block” could be Messi’s wages. The Barca captain “earns €60 million a year at Barcelona, much more than Neymar’s €36m a year or Kylian Mbappe’s €20m a year at PSG.”

Barca manager Ronald Koeman was also asked about Neymar and Messi ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash with Cadiz. The Dutch coach was asked whether he saw the duo at Barca or PSG next season and added only, “As a club, you always have to try to have the best players here.”

Paredes Wants Messi at PSG

PSG star Leandro Paredes has also called on Messi to leave Barcelona and head to the French capital next season. The Argentina international told ESPN the 33-year-old would be welcome at the Parc des Princes.

Messi at PSG? I hope so, we all want him to come but it will be his decision. We have an incredible squad, good players, good people, we take advantage of that. As I have said, I hope Leo will make the best decision for him, but we will welcome him with open arms.

Paredes is another PSG player Messi knows well. Argentina team-mate Angel Di Maria is also with the French club along with former Barcelona midfielder Rafinha who arrived in the summer.

It’s still unclear what Messi’s plans are for the future, but there’s no doubt that there will be plenty of speculation on what his next move will be between now and the end of the season.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Fans Slam ‘Comedy’ Defense After Cadiz Defeat