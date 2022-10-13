Barcelona’s Raphinha Sends Out Strong Clasico Message

Barcelona forward Raphinha has sent out a strong message to Real Madrid ahead of Sunday’s eagerly-awaited Clasico clash at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.

The two teams head into the match level on points at the top of the table in Spain but with Barcelona in top spot on goal difference. Yet Xavi’s side have been rocked by a draw to Inter in midweek which has left the team on the brink of elimination from the Champions League.

Brazilian forward Raphinha is already looking forward to the trip to the Spanish capital and is in defiant mood ahead of the game, as reported by Diario AS.

“If anyone should be, not afraid but careful, it is them,” he told Movistar ahead of the game. “We are confident and we will do our best to win.” Raphinha scored the only goal of the game when the two teams met in pre-season in the United States.

Both teams are unbeaten after eight games so far this season in La Liga, but Barcelona have a superior goal difference, largely thanks to the fact they have conceded only once so far.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lewandowski Excited For First Clasico

Striker Robert Lewandowski is also looking forward to taking on Los Blancos and playing in a competitive Clasico for the first time in his career.

“This is a Madrid-Barça, not a Lewandowski-Benzema; everything about the Clásico makes it one of the matches of the year,” he said. “And, after what happened on Wednesday means we have to show that we can get up and play good football and win the Clásico. It’s a huge challenge.”

Lewandowski will be a huge threat and has already scored 14 times for Barcelona this season since his move from Bayern Munich. Barca’s top scorers last season where Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 13 goals.

Eric Focused On Counter-Attacks

Barcelona will also need to tighten up defensively after conceding three times against Inter in midweek in the Champions League. Center-back Eric Garcia says his team must be careful of Real Madrid on the counter-attack.

“We are the leaders and we are playing a good game in LaLiga. In defense we have been strong, taking risks,” he explained. “We have to continue like this and be attentive to Real Madrid’s counterattacks. The key? Having control of the ball, knowing how to defend ourselves well, provoking quality plays and having personality.”

Barcelona’s defense has been hit by injury with Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and Hector Bellerin all missing. However, Kounde has returned to full training and could be included in the starting XI.

The summer signing is likely to partner Eric Garcia in the heart of the backline, with Gerard Pique dropping out of the team. The veteran had a poor game in midweek and was at fault for Inter’s equalizer in the Champions League, scored by Lautaro Martinez.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record