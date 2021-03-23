Barcelona Ready To Use Griezmann To Land Haaland: Report

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly willing to sell Antoine Griezmann in order to try and bring Borussia Dortmund’s prolific striker Erling Haaland to the Camp Nou this summer.

The club’s economic situation is “very complicated” currently which means Laporta is prepared to offload Griezmann in order to bring in some much-needed funds, according to Deportes Cuatro.

Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti are also up for sale, while Ousmane Dembele’s future is also uncertain. The Frenchman’s contract expires in 2022, and Laporta is also willing to see the forward if he does not accept a salary reduction going forwards.

The report also states that Laporta wants to sign Sevilla youngster Bryan Gil. Barcelona scout German Vaya Ballabriga has already confirmed the 20-year-old is under consideration and has described Gil as “Spain’s best footballer.”

Laporta met with manager Ronald Koeman on Tuesday for an informal meeting to discuss his plans for the future and potential signings ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Deportes Cuatro.

Griezmann Tells Koeman To Play Him

It’s no surprise to see fresh speculation surrounding Griezmann, particularly as he continues to struggle to find a natural place in the Barcelona starting XI. Indeed Ronald Koeman has left the Frenchman on the bench at times this season, particularly when he has used a 3-5-2 formation with Lionel Messi and Dembele in the attack.

The World Cup winner made it plain after scoring in Sunday’s impressive 6-1 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga that he does not want to find himself back on the bench, as reported by Diario Sport.

Griezmann told reporters after the match, “What’s best for me is to be on the pitch, that’s what I want, but yes, with three center-backs we’re more secure, the midfield works a lot… the boss has hit the nail on the head.”

Criticism for Griezmann

The World Cup winner’s goal against Real Sociedad was his eighth in 24 La Liga appearances for Barcelona in 2020-21, although he has also contributed six assists in those games.

Yet there’s no doubt Griezmann has been inconsistent in front of goal, particularly compared to Haaland who has hit an impressive 21 goals in 21 league games for Dortmund.

Former Barcelona star Hristo Stoichkov has been heavily critical of Griezmann’s contribution this season and told his former team they must sell the 30-year-old, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Whenever Griezmann is on the pitch, Barcelona play with ten players,” he said.

“If they want to do something in the long term, they have to sell him. Trincao and Braithwaite must be on the team. What is Griezmann doing there?”

Signing Haaland will be tough for Barcelona this season because of the club’s difficult financial situation and the striker’s incredible form which is expected to bring a wealth of offers from top clubs.

Laporta has reportedly made Haaland his top priority, but the new president will have to free up some funds and some space in the Barcelona attack if he is to have of chance of landing the Dortmund ace.

