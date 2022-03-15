Barcelona ‘Really Interested’ in Brazilian Winger: Report

Barcelona are expected to be busy in the summer transfer ahead of the 2022-23 season despite the ongoing financial difficulties the club is continuing to deal with.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told the Here We Go podcast that Leeds United’s 25-year-old Brazilian winger Raphinha is one player the Catalans are keeping tabs on currently.

“They have a great relationship with Deco. He’s actually working with the club and he’s really close to Laporta,” he said. “He’s the agent of Raphinha and that’s why the relationship is great. Raphinha could have some exit clauses in his contract in case Leeds are relegated. So it depends on Leeds. But Barca are really interested in Raphinha and, from what I’m told, the player would be more than attracted by Barcelona.”

Raphinha has played a key role for the Premier League side this season, scoring nine teams and contributing three assists. However, Leeds are just four points off the drop zone and could risk losing the attacker if they are relegated from the English top flight.

Raphinha To Replace Dembele?

Barcelona could be eyeing Raphinha as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who is out of contract at the end of the season and able to walk away from the club on a free transfer.

Dembele has not yet signed a deal with another club and has not ruled out the possibility of staying at Barca either, according to Luis F. Rojo at Marca. Indeed if Barca were to make a new offer then he would be willing to listen to the Catalans.

Certainly Dembele has been in great form since Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman as manager, as shown by SofaScore.

🔎 | FOCUS Ousmane Dembélé's Barcelona ranks since Xavi took over: ⏱️ 1024' played (9th)

✅ 9 goal involvements (1st)

🅰️ 7 assists (1st)

🎁 8 big chances created (=1st)

🔑 32 key passes (2nd)

💨 41 succ. dribbles (1st)

📈 7.48 average SofaScore rating (1st) Man in form. 🌟 https://t.co/rL706Pb31x — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) March 14, 2022

The Frenchman set up two goals in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Osasuna last time out which means he joins Jordi Alba as the team’s top assister on seven. The most he has ever managed in a season at Barcelona is eight in the 2018-19 campaign.

Barcelona Must Get ‘Imaginative’ in Transfer Market

Yet Barcelona won’t be able to sign players in the summer unless they can cut costs and generate income. La Liga have already confirmed the club’s spending limit has been set at -€144 million following the close of the January transfer window.

The club’s economic vice-president, Eduard Romeu, told COPE that Barca won’t be spending big this summer but will try to get creative in the transfer market instead, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

He said, “Our obligation is to be imaginative, search the market, we are not thinking of spending hundreds of millions, as some people say, because logically the situation is not there to do so.”

Barca are unlikely to have to spend big to land Raphinha. The winger joined the Whites from Rennes for £17 million in 2020 and could be available at a decent price if Leeds end up being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

