Xavi Told Barcelona To Reject €30M Bid for Misfiring Forward Report

Barcelona enjoyed a frantic summer transfer window, bringing in eight new signings to strengthen Xavi’s team and waving goodbye to a host of unwanted players.

There could have been more departures too but Xavi was adamant about one player in particular he wanted to keep. Barcelona did receive a €30 million offer from Arsenal for Ferran Torres but Xavi told the club to turn it down, as reported by El Nacional.

Torres arrived at Barcelona from Manchester City for a fee of €55 million in January and managed seven goals and six assists in 26 appearances. However, he was guilty of some profligate finishing in his first half season at the Camp Nou.

The Spain international then missed the majority of pre-season with a foot injury and has slipped down the pecking order following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. Ousmane Dembele’s decision to stay and sign a renewal has also had an im-pact.

Indeed Torres has only made one start for Barcelona this season and is no longer guaranteed a place in Xavi’s starting XI due to the attacking options now at the coach’s disposal.

Ferran On Borrowed Time at Barcelona?

Torres could well be on borrowed time at Barcelona, with the report claiming he has just months to prove himself at the Camp Nou. The board felt the offer from Arsenal was tempting even though Xavi “did not hesitate” to say no.

If the Spain international continues to be a bit-part player in the coming months then president Joan Laporta and staff will “rethink the situation in the winter market” because such an offer “is a very interesting amount for a substitute player.”

Torres is facing a real battle for minutes. Xavi not only has Lewandowski, Raphinha and Dembele available, but he also has a fit-again Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay available for selection.

The Dutchman was expected to move on in the summer but saw a move to Juventus collapse. Memphis has since confirmed he will stay and insists he’s fully committed to the Catalan giants.

Torres Vows to Improve

Ferran did speak about his form ahead of the season and vowed to improve his numebers from his debut campaign in an interview with Cope.

“Last year I arrived just after an injury and I had no rhythm,” he said. “This year we start from scratch and I think we will see a better Ferran. I’m really looking forward to starting the pre-season. I really want to show the player that I am.”

Yet the early signs are not promising for Ferran in 2022-23. Lewandowski has nailed down his place in the attack by scoring five goals in his first four La Liga games for Xavi’s side.

Raphinha and Dembele appear to be Xavi’s preferred options to flank the Poland international, with Fati also in the reckoning as he slowly regains full match fitness after finally putting his injury problems behind him.

