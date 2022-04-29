Riqui Puig Opens Up On Barcelona Future After ‘Difficult Season’

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has opened up on his current situation at the club and has openly admitted it has been another “difficult season” for him at the Camp Nou.

Puig has managed just one La Liga start so far in 2021-22 and has only played a total of 336 minutes in all competitions. The 22-year-old told YouTuber Ibai that the season has been a struggle but he will keep working hard to try and gain chances to play.

“Yes, as you have said, it has been a difficult season. It is true that Xavi has come to a situation that is also difficult for him. I understand if Xavi plays other players before me,” he said. “It’s hard, because they are doing a phenomenal job, especially in midfield. The truth is that I will continue working training to see if I have any more opportunities.”

Puig has slipped further down the pecking order this season following the emergence of talented youngsters Gavi and Nico Gonzalez. Yet the 22-year-old insists he is still happy at the club.

“Barcelona is my city. I am very happy, I have my family, my friends, I want to succeed here,” he said. “It is true that now people are in a bit of a hurry and expect you to be a starter at Barça when you’re 20 years old.”

Barcelona and Puig face a tough decision on his future in the summer. The midfielder has been at the club since the age of 13 but must be tempted to seek a move away to get his stalling career back on track.

Puig Calls Out Time Wasters

Puig was also asked about his current pet hates when it comes to football and called out the time-wasting that often blights the modern game. The midfielder explained why it’s such a problem and how he thinks it could be rectified.

“I think that the main problem with football right now I think is time wasting. I think that out of 90 minutes that are really played with the ball in play I think that an average of 50 or 60 minutes or less is played,” he said. “There has to be change, maybe they can stop the time when the ball is out of play.”

Barcelona played an incredible 14 minutes of stoppage time last time out against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou. The visitors frustrated Barcelona for long periods and were happy to stop the game whenever possible with fouls and players going down injured.

Injuries To Offer Puig a Chance?

Barcelona return to action on Sunday, May 1 against Real Mallorca and injuries may offer Puig a chance for some rare first-team minutes. Fellow midfielder Pedri has already been ruled out of the rest of the campaign after picking up a hamstring injury.

Barcelona have also lost Nico Gonzalez to a fractured toe, while Sergi Roberto has suffered a setback on his return from thigh surgery and is not expected to feature again this season, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The injuries mean Xavi’s only fit midfielders are Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Puig for the team’s final five La Liga games. The injury situation suggests Puig may well see some more game time even if it is off the bench.

