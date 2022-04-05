‘I’d Very Much Like Him to Come:’ Ronaldinho Wants Attacker at Barcelona

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has offered his thoughts on the club’s transfer plans and admits he would like to see compatriot Raphinha move to the Camp Nou from Leeds United.

The Catalans giants are hoping to bring in Raphinha at the end of the season, and his agent Deco has flown to Spain for talks over a possible five-year deal for the 25-year-old.

Ronaldinho spoke about Raphinha at a news conference and thinks the attacker would be a great signing for his former club, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I would very much like him to come. He has a lot of quality and I think he would fit in very well in Spanish football, so if he has to come to LaLiga, let him come to Barça,” he said. “He is a friend, I have known him for a long time and he has a lot of quality.”

Raphinha is seen as a possible replacement for Ousmane Dembele who is out of contract at the end of the season and able to leave Barcelona as a free agent.

Ronaldinho Praises Pedri

Ronaldinho also took time out to talk about the current squad at Barcelona and had plenty of praise for 19-year-old midfielder Pedri. The teenager has impressed since returning from injury and scored the winner last time out against Sevilla.

“Hopefully Pedri can mark an era. He has a lot of quality and he is showing it,” said Ronaldinho about the youngster who has already won the 2021 Golden Boy award and the 2021 Kopa Trophy.

The Brazilian also had advice for Dembele whose future remains uncertain. Barca have restarted contract negotiations with the winger and Ronaldinho thinks he would be better off staying put.

“In my opinion it is the best club, the biggest in the world, very few have the opportunity to play for a club like Barcelona,” he added. “Not only for Dembélé, Barça is one of the best places to play.”

Xavi Can Give Barcelona Fans Joy, Says Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho also shared his thoughts on Barcelona under Xavi. The team are enjoying a resurgence under their new coach who has taken the team from ninth place into second in the table.

The Brazilian compared the team’s current campaign to his first season at the Camp Nou following his move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2003. He said, “It’s a bit similar, in my time we also started badly and came back, hopefully they can do the same as in my time.”

Ronaldinho also admitted that he’s happy to see Xavi leading the team and is backing the coach to succeed at the Camp Nou. He added, “I am very happy for Xavi and for everything he is doing, I hope he can give the Barça fans a lot of joy.”

Barcelona are back in action on Thursday, April 7 in the Europa League. The Catalans take on Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

