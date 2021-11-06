The Xavi Effect? Memphis Nets Gorgeous Barcelona Team Goal [WATCH]

Barcelona have struggled to impress so far this season but scored a brilliant team goal against Celta Vigo on Saturday at the Camp Nou just hours after Xavi had been announced as the team’s new manager.

The visitors were already 2-0 up, thanks to goals from Ansu Fati and Sergio Busquets, when Memphis Depay headed in after a flowing move involving left-back Jordi Alba and teenage midfielder Nico Gonzalez, as shown by ESPN.

Beautiful team goal by Barca finished off by Memphis Depay 😍 pic.twitter.com/jqQ8fY4BZF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 6, 2021

The goal and the team’s clinical first-half performance had fans wondering if Xavi was already having an influence on the team before even starting his new job at the Camp Nou.

since when is Barça that clinical in front of goal? I don't recognize this team. Is this the Xavi effect already? — Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) November 6, 2021

The Xavi effect 🙊 — Sarah 🇮🇷 (@SarahSalahpour) November 6, 2021

Is this the Xavi effect, before Xavi even started? — Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) November 6, 2021

Interim coach Sergi Barjuan took charge of Barcelona for the last time against Celta Vigo and kept faith with the same starting XI that beat Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Fati took just five minutes to open the scoring with a brilliant effort from out wide on the left to net his fourth goal of the season, as shown by ESPN.

Ansu Fati, what a goal! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/td7HO0ofoT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 6, 2021

The striker’s goal was his third from just 11 shots on target in Spain’s top flight this season, as highlighted by Opta.

Barcelona’s second goal came from a far more unlikely source. Captain Sergio Busquets doubled the visitors’ lead with a very rare strike on 34 minutes, as shown by Opta.

