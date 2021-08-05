Wild Reports Emerge Over Lionel Messi’s Barcelona Future

Lionel Messi is still yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at Barcelona which has led to a series of wild rumors about the Argentina international’s future circulating on Thursday in Spain.

The captain is back in Barcelona following a vacation after helping Argentina win the Copa America, and an announcement that he was staying at the club was expected before Saturday’s Joan Gamper Trophy friendly against Juventus.

However, there has reportedly been a “radical turnaround” when it comes to Messi’s renewal with Spanish daily Marca reporting, “Messi has never been further from renewing his agreement with the club than he is today.” The report adds that president Joan Laporta is well aware of the situation and the club is now “studying how best to communicate the bad news to fans.”

Catalan journalist Gerard Romero has also reported on the situation which he describes as “irreversible” with Messi being “more out” of Barca than ever.

ESPN’s Samuel Marsden was feeling more cautious but admitted he had heard whispers there could be issues with Messi’s new contract.

Could just be bluster / fake news, hence why we haven't reported anything yet. But interesting to see Marca go this way now. It's a big call — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) August 5, 2021

The problem seems to stem from Barca’s current financial plight and La Liga’s salary cap. The club needed to sell players to afford to renew Messi but have so far been unable to offload stars such as Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, and Miralem Pjanic.

A new way out seemed to have arrived on Wednesday when La Liga announced a deal with CVC which would see €2.7 billion injected into Spanish football, as reported by The Athletic. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta isn’t keen on the deal and would rather stick with the European Super League plan.

Messi Rumors Played Down

The bombshell news that Messi may not renew was swiftly followed by a series of updates which suggested the situation may not be as serious as first reported. Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo says the club admit to a “slowdown” in talks but “is confident of being able to close and announce the renewal of Leo in the next 24 hours.”

Journalist Veronica Brunati tweeted there are “obstacles” in the way of Messi’s renewal but talks are continuing, while Diario Sport explain that a “point of conflict” has caused a slowdown in negotiations and everything is now up in the air.

It’s a curious situation given there had been confidence Messi would renew once he returned home from his break and even reports he would sign a five-year contract with the Catalan giants. Meanwhile, Laporta has insisted several times that “everything is on track” with the renewal when asked by reporters.

Laporta now appears to have his work cut out and will know time is rapidly running out before the start of the new La Liga campaign. Barca plays a final pre-season friendly on Saturday against Juventus before a first game of the season on August 15 against Real Sociedad.

