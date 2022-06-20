Shock Barcelona Return ‘An Option’ For Former Attacker

Barcelona raised eyebrows in the January transfer window by bringing club legend Dani Alves back to the Camp Nou and could be thinking about a reunion with another former player this summer.

Alexis Sanchez is set to leave Serie A side Inter and has several choices when it comes to where he will play his football next season. A close friend of the Chile international has claimed a shock Barcelona return is a possibility, according to La Tercera.

“Marseille is one of the options that the player has on the table, but there are others that attract him the most, like Barcelona,” said the source. “After June 30 he will make a decision about his future.”

Alexis, and Argentina international Angel Di Maria, have both offered to play for Barcelona next season and made it clear they would be happy to head to the Camp Nou, as reported by Diario Sport.

Barcelona would rather bring in younger options but still have financial issues to cope with. Both Alexis and Di Maria would join “for free and on low-ish deals” but are not seen as “first options” by the Catalan giants.

Alexis Dreaming of Barcelona Return

An Alexis Sanchez return would be a real surprise given the attacker turned 33 in December and is heading towards the end of his career. The Chilean spent three seasons at Barcelona between 2011 and 2014, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Club World Cup.

Sanchez is said to be dreaming of a Barcelona return and is willing to “drastically cut his salary” to make the move happen. The Chilean has a year left on his existing deal at the San Siro but could try and terminate his deal, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

The attacker still has a home in Barcelona and “would be willing to make an important financial sacrifice to convince the manager Xavi to bet on him.” The Catalans haven’t made a move yet but know Sanchez could be a “good low cost option” if their financial problems continue this summer.

Barcelona to Miss Out on Raphinha?

Barcelona may prefer to move for Leeds United winger Raphinha, particularly with Ousmane Dembele expected to depart the Camp Nou at the end of June when his contract expires.

The Catalans have already agreed personal terms with the Brazil international but are yet to agree a fee with Leeds and may end up being priced out of a move for the 25-year-old.

Premier League side Arsenal are “very close” to agreeing a move for Raphinha and could seal a deal this week, according to Goal. The winger is not willing to wait for Barcelona to get their finances in order and Leeds have not heard from the Catalans recently.

Leeds want a transfer fee of around €50m which is likely to be out of Barcelona’s reach currently. Club members have authorized the sale of merchandizing and television rights which will bring in an estimated fee of €600 million but both deals are yet to be completed.

