Barcelona Brings Exciting Teenager Back From PSG On 3-Year Deal

Barcelona confirmed on Monday that 18-year-old midfielder Kays Ruiz has returned to the club after his contract with French side Paris Saint-Germain expired.

🏟 Estadi Johan Cruyff 💙❤️ Ben tornat a casa, Kays!#ForçaBarça 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/XLNCnFAOmq — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) July 12, 2021

The Catalan giants confirmed the news in a statement on the club’s official website.

“FC Barcelona have signed Kays Ruiz for the Barça B squad. The 18 year old French-Moroccan midfielder arrives on a free transfer and signs for three seasons with an option for another two and his buyout clause is set at 50 million euros, rising to 100 million should he become a member of the first team.”

Ruiz will join up with Barcelona B initially but the club will surely be hoping he can go on and force his way into the first-team reckoning. The teenager already knows the club well after spending his formative years at the Camp Nou before heading to PSG.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Lowdown On Kays Ruiz

The highly-rated youngster actually signed for Barcelona when he was just seven and went on to spend six seasons at the club’s famous La Masia youth academy before departing.

Ruiz was one of several talented young players released by the Catalans after the club was found to have breached FIFA regulations regarding the transfer of players under the age of 18.

The midfielder moved to PSG to continue his development and went on to make his first-team debut for PSG in a 1–0 loss to Lens in September 2020. Ruiz finished the campaign with seven Ligue 1 appearances under his belt.

Ruiz is highly thought of and is one of several players to have been called ‘the new Messi.’ Barcelona describes the youngster as “a right footed attacking midfielder with an ability to take defenders on and to be precise in the pass.”

Yusuf Demir Signing Also Confirmed

Ruiz will be joined at Barcelona B by another highly-rated talent in Yusuf Demir. The Catalans also confirmed on Monday that the 18-year-old had completed his move frm Austrian side Rapid Vienna.

“Yusuf Demir is now an FC Barcelona player,” read a club statement. “On Monday the Austrian striker signed his contract at the Club offices at Camp Nou after Barça reached an agreement with Rapid Vienna for the loan of the teenager talent.”

Barca has paid €500,000 ($59k) to bring in Demir, and the deal also includes a non-mandatory option to purchase the youngster permanently for €10 million ($11.8m), according to the club’s website.

Demir is another player to have been compared to Messi and there is hope he could also impress enough with Barcelona B to earn himself a promotion to Ronald Koeman’s first, according to ESPN’s Samuel Marsden.

Koeman handed plenty of minutes to youngsters such as Pedri, Oscar Minguez, and Ilaix Moriba last season which should offer the new arrivals hope there is a clear path from Barca B into the first team if they can prove themselves at the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Messi Surprises Fans With Epic Tackle In Copa America Final [WATCH]