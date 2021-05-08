Barcelona Star Taken to Hospital After Suffering Head Injury

Barcelona lost midfielder Sergio Busquets to a head injury during Saturday’s 0-0 La Liga draw with Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou. The 32-year-old was taken off after 31 minutes and replaced by Ilaix Moriba.

Busquets sustained the injury in a challenge with Stefan Savic that left the midfielder bleeding on the turf. The Spain international did try to continue but was substituted shortly afterwards by the teenager.

Barcelona then confirmed that Busquets had “gone straight to hospital for more tests,” as reported by ESPN’s Samuel Marsden. Fans took to social media to express their concern about the Barcelona midfielder’s injury.

Please be okay, Busi ❤️ — Michelle Barrera (@beingmich) May 8, 2021

Big moment for Moriba… Comes on for busquets… Vamos Moriba 💪 Hope Busi is ok man 🙏🏼💝 — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕖𝕝 🇳🇱 (@SimplyMarceI) May 8, 2021

Get well soon Busi, we need you. ❤💙

Title race not yet over, we're going to fight until the last matchday.#ForcaBarca https://t.co/915hfg5lm4 — LutkinsOliver (@OliverLutkins) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile, journalist Luis Mazariegos called for concussion protocols to be implemented after seeing Busquets allowed back on the pitch after the initial clash.

Busquets bleeding from his nose after a collision like that is surely a terrible sign? Don't understand why he was allowed back. Concussion protocols badly needed — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) May 8, 2021

Barcelona offered an update after the match on the nature of the midfielder’s injury.

MEDICAL NEWS | Sergio has a facial contusion with an upper maxilla fracture and is progressing favorably. His recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/meltM8XvMw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 8, 2021

The Catalan giants played out a 0-0 draw with Atletico that means the Rojiblancos stay top of the table. The result is bad news for Barca’s hopes of winning the title and actually favors defending champions Real Madrid. Los Blancos can go top with three games left to play with a win over Sevilla on Sunday.

What Now For Barcelona?

Barca can still win La Liga but must win the last three games of the season and hope Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid both drop points during the run-in. There’s no doubt that Saturday’s result is a blow, but the title race has taken so many twists this season it’s not out of the question there are a few more still to come.

Next up for Barcelona is a trip to Levante on Tuesday, followed by a final home game of the season against Celta Vigo on Saturday. Ronald Koeman’s men wrap up their campaign away at Eibar on Sunday, 23 May.

Atletico’s final three fixtures are against Real Sociedad, Osasuna, and Real Valladolid, while Real Madrid must play Sevilla, Granada, Athletic, and Villarreal and will retain the title with four wins.

Los Blancos head into Sunday’s match against Sevilla after being knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals by Chelsea. Zinedine Zidane will also be without influential captain Sergio Ramos again due to injury.

Pique Not Giving Up On Title

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique spoke about his team’s title hopes after the match and insisted there is still a chance the Catalan giants can be crowned champions, as reported by the club’s Twitter account.

“I think we generated a more chances than them. We did a lot to try to win, knowing that Atletico is a very strong team defensively. At the end of the day we got the draw, obviously it’s not the result we’re expecting, but it is was it is,” he said. “Now we have to focus on the last three games, try to win the three of them, I think if we do that we still have options to win the league.”

Barca reignited their titles hopes by going on a 19-match unbeaten La Liga run that saw the team cut the gap to Atletico to just two points. However, Koeman’s men have since lost to Real Madrid and Granada and now dropped more points against Atletico which has seen their title hopes drift away again.

