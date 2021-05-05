Suarez Pokes Fun at Messi Ahead of Barcelona-Atletico Clash

Luis Suarez was quick to poke fun at former Barcelona teammate and close friend Lionel Messi after the Argentine enjoyed some time at the beach on a rare day off on Tuesday,

Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared a video on social media of the Barcelona captain taking some time out at Chiringuito Chalito, a beach bar owned by the Atletico striker, and wrote a caption noting how they couple were “missing” Suarez and wife Sofía Balbi.

Suarez subsequently replied with a message which poked fun at Messi’s expression in the photograph. He wrote, “What envy … and we envy you. We will enjoy together!! (what a face buddy),” followed by a string of emojis.

The two players will meet for the first time on the pitch since Suarez swapped Atletico for Barcelona in the summer on Saturday. Barcelona faces the Rojiblancos at the Camp Nou in a crucial match at the top of La Liga.

Suarez Offers Messi Barcelona Advice

Suarez has enjoyed a strong season with Atletico after leaving Barca. The Uruguay international has scored 19 goals in 28 La Liga matches to help fire the Rojiblancos to the top of the table.

The 34-year-old has also taken time out recently to offer his good friend Messi advice and has told the Argentine not to leave the Camp Nou when his contract expires in the summer.

“I can not imagine Messi outside of Barça. As a fan of the club and his friend, I want to ask him not to leave,” he told TV3. “The best thing for Messi is to end his career at Barcelona, ​​for another 3, 4, 5 or 6 years at Barça, the place where he was happiest.”

Atletico and Suarez have both struggled for form in recent weeks which has allowed Barca to cut the gap to just two points ahead of Saturday’s must-win match.

Two More Years For Messi At Barcelona?

It’s been a different story entirely for Messi who has looked close to his very best in 2021, scoring 26 times and picking up nine assists in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Yet his future at Barcelona remains uncertain with Messi out of contract in the summer and yet to sign a contract extension. According to ESPN Argentina, Messi will stay on and is set to pen a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023.

Barcelona will also do everything possible to try and bring back Neymar to play alongside Messi at the Camp Nou, according to the report. The Brazilian’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is also the subject of speculation currently.

Neymar had been expected to sign a new contract with the French champions and agreed terms back in February, according to ESPN. However, the forward has still not put pen to paper and speculation about his future is likely to increase following PSG’s Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City on Tuesday.

