Barcelona Starlet Scores Rare ‘Olimpico’ Goal [WATCH]

Barcelona starlet Alex Collado produced a moment of magic on Sunday in a 4-0 win for the reserve team at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, scoring the team’s final goal directly from a corner.

It’s rare to see ‘Olimpico’ goals, the term given to a strike direct from a corner, meaning it’s one Collado is unlikely to forget in a hurry.

💥 @acollado_ scores from a corner kick in the 50th game played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff! Good start to 2021, @FCBarcelonaB! 💪🟦🟥 pic.twitter.com/sTnL6tMiz1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 10, 2021

Collado is the captain of the Barcelona B team and the goal was his second of the match as the hosts cruised to a victory over Badalona that puts the team second in the Segunda Division B table after 16 games played.

The 21-year-old will be hoping his strike will catch coach Ronald Koeman’s eye and enhance his chances of breaking into the first-team squad. Koeman’s assistant Henrik Larsson and Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes were at the match to watch the game.

Larsson i Planes en el palco para seguir el B. Con Roura presente pic.twitter.com/C6nnOSZrBW — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) January 10, 2021

Collado has already featured for the senior side in his career. The midfielder made his first-team debut in 2019 in a 2-0 defeat away at Celta Vigo. The youngster also featured last season in La Liga in January’s loss at Valencia in January.

Collado Talks Goal

The Barcelona B captain was happy to talk about his effort after the match and insisted he was going for goal when he took the kick, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Yes, I looked for the goal. I told the linesman that I was going to put it in! I am very happy for the team’s work and for starting the year like this. Finishing the first round in second is very good, although Andorra has one game less. At home we are strong, we like to play in this stadium. After so many months without being able to play due to injury, I am very happy.

Collado is back in action after a tough time with injuries. The youngster was ruled out for three months in July with a fractured metatarsal. Collado returned to training in October but subsequently suffered a thigh injury as he was working his way back to full fitness. The midfielder finally returned to action in November.

The midfielder was named captain of the B team for the first time at the start of the 2020-21 season and told Barca TV at the time that he’s determined to succeed at the Camp Nou.

I am very happy to have been chosen first captain of the team. For a player from La Masia, it is a privilege. I want to succeed at Barça. I trained at La Masia and decided to continue at Barcelona B for another year because I want to convince Ronald Koeman of my chances of being in the first team.

Collado will certainly have done his first-team chances no harm at all with his latest display which is unlikely to go unnoticed at Barcelona.

Praise For Collado

Supporters were full of praise for Collado after his effort against Badalona and called on the midfielder to make the step up to the first team.

Alex Collado is Barça B’s Messi. Everything goes through him in attack and he’s a level above everyone else in this league. First team ASAP! 🌟 — La Masia (@Youngcules) January 10, 2021

What a player he is! One of the few who genuinely deserves playing time in the first-team, great talent 👏🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/Az3fovyEIO — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) January 10, 2021

Today, Collado has been q pivot, playmaker, assister, creator, dribbler, goalscorer…A masterclass of intelligence and reading of the game and spaces. Barça B is an entirely different team with Collado's artistry. — Single Pivot (@thesinglepivot) January 10, 2021

Koeman has been willing to look to his young players this season which will offer Collado hope of promotion. Center-back Oscar Mingueza has been called up from Barcelona B and has gone on to make 12 appearances this season.

Collado’s Barca B team-mate Ilaix Moriba has also been training with the first team recently and was included in the matchday squad for the first time for Saturday’s La Liga game at Granada.

