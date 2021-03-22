Barcelona Target Erling Haaland Responds to Transfer Rumors

Barcelona transfer target Erling Haaland has responded to intense speculation over his future while on international duty with the Norway national team.

Haaland is reportedly a target for most of Europe’s top clubs, including Barcelona, and was asked for his thoughts on his future at a news conference on Monday, as reported by Cope.

Yet Haaland does not seem too bothered about the constant transfer rumors and even hinted he may stay at Dortmund a while longer. He said. “I still have three years on my contract. I’m not concerned about that.”

The 20-year-old also spoke about comparisons with Lionel Messi and Ronaldo after his goalscoring exploits in the Champions League.

“The media are the ones who write about it, I don’t focus on those things. I want to improve every day,” he explained, “Ronaldo and Messi … I don’t need to talk about them, they are the best of all time. They are still very far away, so to speak. somehow.”

Haaland has 10 goals in just 6 Champions League games for Dortmund this season and has helped the Bundesliga side reach the quarter-finals of the competition where they will play Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Constant Haaland Speculation

Haaland has emerged as one of Europe’s hottest young talents which means there is plenty of speculation over his future. The striker could still stay at Dortmund but may be tempted away, particularly if the club fail to secure Champions League football for next season.

Edin Terzić’s side certainly have work to do between now and the end of the current campaign. Dortmund is currently fifth in the table and four points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in fourth.

As such, Haaland’s every move seems to be scrutinized closely at present. The striker was spotted on international duty working out with Barca TV playing in the background which had some media excited.

¡Pero qué dupla! Odegaard y Haaland se entrenan, en Marbella, con la Selección de Noruega para jugar el miércoles ante Gibraltar en las Eliminatorias rumbo a #Qatar2022. pic.twitter.com/yiGFqUB0iK — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) March 22, 2021

Yet Haaland also liked two social media posts after Real Madrid’s Champions League win over Atalanta which has fueled speculation about a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans have also become excited about the possibility of landing Haaland after his father, Alfie, starting following the club on Instagram, according to Football.London.

Barcelona’s ‘Difficult Dream’

Signing Haaland will be difficult for Barcelona because of the club’s tricky financial situation but Catalan daily Diario Sport report it remains a dream for the club and new president Joan Laporta, as reported by Sport Witness.

The report states that newly-elected Laporta wants to bring in a big signing this summer to send a message to his club’s rivals and also to show the world “the great Barcelona has returned.”

Laporta is said to have been “planning a huge signing for months” and there is a”growing confidence” that Barca can land the Norway international despite having debts of over $1 billion.

