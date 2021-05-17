Barcelona Target Issues Cryptic Statement on Future Plans

Barcelona target Memphis Depay has issued a cryptic statement on his future plans amid ongoing speculation he will move to the Camp Nou in the summer once his contract with French side Lyon has expired.

The Netherlands international has posted the following statement on Instagram ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

“It is time for me to take control of my career,” he wrote. “As I have come to a point where I need to make important choices about my future, I have decided to negotiate my future deals together with my team of trusted confidants backed by legal experts. I will decide about my destination myself. You will be the first to know.”

Depay admitted to Dutch media that he came close to a move to Barcelona in October 2020 but saw the transfer break down, as reported by Metro.

“Yes, it was pretty close. We don’t have to go into all the details, but indeed we were nearly done. Unfortunately, certain rules stopped it,” he said. “I believe that everything in my life happens for a reason. If it has to happen, it will happen.”

Memphis ‘On Brink’ of Barcelona Switch?

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman knows Depay well from his time working with the forward with the Netherlands national team. The Dutch coach has already admitted this season he wants the Lyon star at the Camp Nou.

Yet Koeman’s future at Barcelona is far from secure after a disappointing end to the season which has seen the Catalan giants miss out on the league title. It’s not clear if Barca would still move for Depay if Koeman departs at the end of the campaign.

There have been conflicting rumors about Barca’s interest in Depay. French newspaper L’Equipe has reported Barcelona is on the brink of landing the 27-year-old attacker. However, a report from Marca states that if Koeman leaves it would “shake up the Depay situation and there would be a need to resume talks.”

Depay has enjoyed a strong season with Lyon, scoring 20 Ligue 1 goals and contributing 10 assists. The French side sit in fourth place in the table ahead of the final round of fixtures in the French top flight, some four points behind leaders Lille.

Barcelona To Sign Memphis And Aguero?

Yet the Dutchman is not the only forward that Barca has been linked with ahead of the summer transfer window. Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is also rumored to be heading to the Camp Nou once his contract with the Premier League champions ends.

The forward will reportedly sign a two-year deal with the Catalan giants and has reached a “total agreement” with the club to join in a move which will see the 32-year-old link up with close friend and Argentine teammate Lionel Messi.

As both Depay and Aguero are free agents it is possible both players could join in the summer to strengthen the Barca attack. However, the arrival of one or both attackers will also mean departures with Martin Braithwaite one of several stars expected to leave.

