‘You Never Know:’ Barcelona Target Responds to Transfer Rumors

Barcelona are short of options at left-back this season and are expected to rectify the situation during the summer transfer window by bringing in a new defender to provide competition and back-up to 33-year-old Jordi Alba.

Espanyol full-back Adria Pedrosa is one of several defenders who have already been linked with a move to the Camp Nou, and the 26-year-old has now spoken about the speculation in an interview with Cope.

The defender admits he does not know too much about the reported interest from the Catalan giants but is experienced enough to know that anything could happen in the future.

“Nothing has come to me, there is news that comes out but I don’t know anything. I’ve been here for eight years and I’m very happy, with my friends, at home, I’m from Castelldefels. I want to continue here but we’ll see,” he said. “It may be a problem for the club but not for me. I pay attention to what I do, I try to do my best to stay. There are five games left, I have to give it my all until the end and when the season is over we’ll sit down.”

Pedrosa is a regular at Espanyol and has featured in all but two of his team’s La Liga games in 2021-22, scoring once and also contributing an assist.

Want Now For Pedrosa?

Espanyol will have to make a decision on Pedrosa as he is out of contract in 2023 which means the Catalans will either need to renew his deal or look to sell to avoid losing the defender on a free transfer when his existing terms expire.

Pedrosa has already turned down three contract offers from Espanyol, as reported by Diario Sport, but says he is willing to sit down and talk to the club at the end of the season

“We have to listen to the projects from above, like all players we have ambition and it is a point that must be taken into account,” he said. “I am very well here but you never know and more so in the world of football.”

Espanyol are back in the Spanish top flight in 2021-22 after promotion last season and look set to stay. Vicente Moreno’s side are nine points clear of the relegation zone with five games left to play.

Barcelona Back In For Grimaldo?

Pedrosa is not the only left-back who appears to be on Barcelona’s radar. Former defender Alejandro Grimaldo is also an option for Xavi’s side, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalans have been in touch with the company that represents Grimaldo to discuss his situation. Grimaldo is out of contract at Portuguese side Benfica in 2023 and could be available at the end of the season.

Benfica have made Grimaldo a contract renewal offer but the defender “has declined” and is “waiting to see if he can receive an offer” from a more powerful club in the coming months.

The defender’s “priority” would be to return to Barcelona where he spent eight years before joining Benfica in 2016. The defender is expected to cost around €10 million if Barca do end up trying to land him in the summer.

