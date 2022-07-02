Barcelona Target Similar To Neymar But ‘Defends Much More’

Raphinha is expected to become a Barcelona player in the summer transfer window and has come in for huge praise from his club’s sporting director Victor Orta.

Barcelona are reportedly “close” to closing a €60 million deal with Leeds United for the winger, and Orta told Cope the 25-year-old is a similar player to Neymar, as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He’s good. He has good legs, physically very good, works a lot off the ball. He is an exciting player, and then going forward, he can take on players, get away from players, he’s difficult to play against,” he said. “He’s one of the guys who runs the most in the league. He’s a special player, he’s got similarities to Neymar. He plays well on the wing but runs back much more than Neymar, he defends much more than Neymar.”

Raphinha has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona. According to ESPN, he’s also willing to wait for Barcelona to be able to finance the deal, “even if that means another six months or even a year with Leeds.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Raphina Set For 5-Year Barca Deal

Barcelona are expected to sign Raphinha on a five-year deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Catalans will shell out €60m but are hoping to be able to pay Leeds in three instalments.

The winger impressed last season for Leeds United and helped keep the struggling Whites in the Premier League for another campaign on a dramatic final day of action in the English top flight.

Raphinha scored in a 2-1 win over Brentford that ensured Leeds’ survival and celebrated in memorable style by walking the length of the pitch on his knees,

Raphinha walking the length of the pitch on his knees after Leeds United's win over Brentford ⚽ pic.twitter.com/UmXN1HDLtv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022

The Brazilian ended the season as Leeds’ top scorer with 11 goals and three assists in 35 Premier League outings for Leeds during what was a difficult season for the Yorkshire side.

Neymar Still Yearns For Barcelona?

If Raphinha can have the same impact at Barcelona as Neymar then the Catalan giants will have a superb player on their hands. Neymar scored 105 goals and provided 80 assists in 186 games for the Catalan giants before his shock exit.

The Brazilian has regularly been linked with a return to Barcelona ever since he moved to Paris Saint-Germain. There has been more speculation this summer that the forward would be happy to return.

According to Onze, Neymar is “crazy” about the possibility of a Barcelona comeback and manager Xavi is also open to the idea. Yet it would be a huge shock if Neymar were to return at the age of 30.

However, the former Barcelona man could still be on the move this summer. ESPN have reported that Neymar is considering his future after being told by the French champions they are happy for him to go.

PSG are hoping to overhaul their squad and “change their culture from star players to a team ethic.” However, Neymar’s agent knows there are “only two or three teams” able to afford the salary the forward currently earns at PSG.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Fear Ansu Fati Has Made ‘A Big Mistake:’ Report