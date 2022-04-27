BaBarcelona Targeting Third Free Agent Transfer: Report

Barcelona’s financial situation has seen the club target free agents ahead of the summer transfer window with deals for Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie reportedly already agreed.

The duo could be joined by a third free agent as Barca are also “monitoring” AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli who is out of contract at the end of the season, as reported by Javi Miguel at Diario AS.

Sporting director Mateu Alemany has “already begun” negotiations for the 27-year-old who is seen as the perfect partner in central defense for Uruguay international Ronald Araujo.

Coach Xavi Hernandez knows that his team “urgently needs to strengthen” the backline which has shown “shortcomings and weaknesses” if the Catalan giants are to battle for titles in 2022-23.

Barcelona Concerned About Christensen?

Barcelona have already sealed a deal for Christensen but are concerned by some of the defender’s recent displays, as reported by Diario Sport. The center-back was taken off at half-time of Chelsea’s 4-2 defeat to Arsenal after making a mistake that led to a goal by Eddie Nketiah.

Christensen also endured a torrid time up against Vinicius Junior as Real Madrid knocked the Blues out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals which does not bode well for his future at the Camp Nou.

The Denmark international is into his last few months with Chelsea before joining Barca permanently. Christensen will reportedly sign a five-year deal once his contract at Stamford Bridge expires.

Araujo Renews Until 2026

One defender who will definitely be at Barcelona next season is Ronald Araujo. The center-back has committed his long-term future to the club and agreed an extension that runs until 2026.

The defender will officially sign his new contract on Friday, April 29 and has told Barca TV that he feels loved at the Camp Nou, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“When I got to the first team I tried to be myself and not change anything. People respect me and they know they can count on me in any situation and I take it to the pitch, I know it helps my teammates a lot,” he said. “The fact that I’m yelling makes me help them, it’s my way of feeling connected and focused and they convey to me that they feel good when someone is helping with a shout or something, always with good intentions. They like it and I feel very loved by the team and the fans.”

Araujo has already become a key player for Barca and is a mainstay in the defense alongside Gerard Pique. Yet Xavi will need a replacement for Pique who turned 35 in February.

Christensen and Eric Garcia will offer extra options next season and could even be joined by Romagnoli, Meanwhile Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza have all dropped down the pecking order and it would be little surprise to see the trio depart in the summer.

