Barcelona Excited Teenage No. 9 is a Future Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been a huge hit at Barcelona since signing for the club from Bayern Munich, but the Catalans are optimistic they may have a new prolific striker coming through the ranks.

Victor Barbera is part of the team’s Under-19 side and has impressed again in the UEFA Youth League, scoring in a 2-0 win over Inter on Wednesday. The goals mean the teenager now has seven goals in four in Europe so far this season and is the competition’s top scorer.

Víctor Barbera in the UEFA Youth League this season: 💪 4 Matches

⏱ 315 minute played

⚽️ 7 Goals

🔥 Goal every 45 minutes

🥇 UYL top scorer pic.twitter.com/G3LGmD4WSd — FCB Canteranos (@fcbcanteranos) October 12, 2022

The striker has already caused a stir in the tournament by netting a hat-trick against Bayern Munich’s Under-19 team in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Hat-trick against Bayern Munich! You don’t even need to watch Victor Barbera to understand that he’s something special — that ability to shine in big stages, it belongs to the absolute top of the game. 3:2 for Barça, what a comeback.pic.twitter.com/P9BwNDSOqi — R.D. Football Scout (@RdScouting) September 13, 2022

The excitement surrounding the new No. 9 means he is already being dubbed ‘Barberowski’ in a clear nod to the club’s current striker who has scored nine goals in 11 games since arriving.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Already Keeping Tabs On Barbera

Barbera’s form has not gone unnoticed by first-team boss either. Xavi called up the teenager to first-team training ahead of his team’s recent 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga.

The striker was one of six youngsters to train with the senior squad. Marc Casado, Chadi Riad, Txus Alba, Pelayo Fernandez, and Roman Vega were also given the nod and the chance to impress.

Casado and Riad have been included in Xavi’s squads already so far this season which will offer Barbera hope he could potentially get the chance in the first team if he can continue to shine.

The youngster should also be inspired by Ansu Fati’s path at Barcelona. The teenager went straight from the Under-19 team and into the senior side after impressing at youth level.

Praise For Barbera

Barcelona Under-19 coach Oscar Lopez has been full of praise for Barbera and shared his thoughts on the teenager after seeing his team win and qualify for the knockout stages, as reported by Sport.

“He is a player who contributes a lot, he knows how to play short and deep, and he raises the level of the other players,” he said.

Barcelona Atletic manager Rafa Marquez also spoke about Barbera and will continue to give him chances in his team as the season progress.

“The youth league is different from ours but I am trying to give him as many minutes as possible so that he can make a difference,” he said. “We have a good internal competition between him and Robert Fernández, who are the only two center forwards we have.”

Barcelona are said to be “rubbing their hands” together with glee after seeing Barbera star in European competition, according to Sport. The club will be following his development closely in the hope he can become the latest La Masia graduate to break into the first team.

There’s no doubt that Barcelona’s No. 9 shirt is in good hands at the moment with Lewandowski but a successor will be needed soo. The Poland international turned 34 in August and is heading towards the end of his stellar career.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record