Ter Stegen Reveals the Key Change Xavi Has Made at Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has opened up on the changes at the Camp Nou since manager Xavi took charge and one particular difference that has proved to be key.

Xavi has Barcelona eight points clear at the top of La Liga and in a position to pull 11 points ahead of nearest challengers Real Madrid if they beat Villarreal on Sunday, February 12.

The coach has also already picked up his first trophy as Barcelona boss, beating Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in January, and Ter Stegen has told Sport how the team has changed under the new manager.

“The work that Xavi is doing; he has made many changes in the mentality of the group, and this is helping us win games that are complicated,” he said. “This year, so far, the results are good. We must continue like this, in the same line, because there is a lot left and we want to close everything on our side. We have a small advantage, but there is a lot [of the season] left.”

The improvement in the team’s mentality is reflected in Barcelona’s results. The Catalans have won all 10 games in 2023 and are beginning to look like favorites to be crowned La Liga champions.

Barcelona Now Mentality Monsters?

Xavi has also spoken about his team’s mentality and has credited summer signing Robert Lewandowski with helping change his team’s mindset. Lewandowski arrived from Bayern Munich where he won eight league titles and the Champions League.

The Barcelona boss told a pre-match press conference that the success Lewandowski has achieved in his career means that he does not even contemplate defeats, as reported by Yahoo.

“Lewandowski is accustomed to winning titles with Bayern. He had brought us that winning mentality, that of a champion,” Xavi told reporters. “In his head, defeat is not an option.”

The striker has played a key role in Barcelona’s march to the top of the table. Lewandowski is La Liga’s top scorer so far this season and has netted 14 goals in 17 matches.

Praise For Ter Stegen

Lewandowski has stolen plenty of headlines this season but Barca’s improved defense has also been key to their recent success. Barca have conceded just seven goals in 20 league games, with Ter Stegen keeping an impressive 15 clean sheets along the way.

Xavi was asked to compare Ter Stegen to legendary goalkeeper Victor Valdes, who he played alongside during his career, at his press conference but insisted he simply could not choose between the two players.

“I think they are different. Victor was a pioneer, with the distribution of the ball, with his feet he was extraordinary. He marked an era at Barca. Ter Stegen still has many years ahead of him, he’s young for a goalkeeper,” he said. “He has a great level of maturity. I couldn’t chose one. They are very different. Marc, playing with his feet is just excellent. He’s at an extraordinary level right now. He’s happy, he’s one of the captains, he’s important in the dressing room.”

Ter Stegen is currently on target to lift the Zamora Trophy for the first time in his career. The award is handed out to the goalkeeper with the lowest goals-to-games ratio in the Spanish top flight.

