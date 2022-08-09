Barcelona Ready To Send 3 Players Out On Loan: Report

Barcelona are set to send three more players out on loan before the start of the new 2022-23 campaign. The Catalans’ first game takes place on Saturday, August 13 against Rayo Vallecano.

The club are hoping to have trimmed the squad further by the time the opening fixtures rolls around. Youngsters Nico Gonzalez, Alex Collado, and Ez Abde are expected to leave in the coming days, as reported by Javi Miguel at Diario AS.

A deal to take Nico to Valencia has already been agreed. The 20-year-old will extend his current contract with Barcelona and then head to Mestalla for the rest of the campaign, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The deal will not include a purchase option.

Barcelona and Valencia are signing documents for Nico deal. Agreement reached on loan until June 2023, no buy option. 🚨⚪️🦇 #transfers Nico will extend the contract before leaving Barça, green light arrived today. pic.twitter.com/E33KoYHRi0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

Nico broke into the senior squad last season and has gone on to make 37 appearances for the Catalan giants. Barca also officially promoted the midfielder to the first team and handed him the No. 14 shirt.

However, the youngster looks set to move in order to play regularly. The presence of Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, and Miralem Pjanic in the squad means competition for places in midfield is fierce.

Collado & Abde Will Also Leave?

Nico is likely to be joined in leaving on loan by fellow youngsters Alex Collado and Ez Abde. Collado spent the second half of last season on loan at Granada but returned to Barca hoping for a first-team chance.

That now looks unlikely due to Barca’s midfield options as well as the arrival of both Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in attack, However, the playmaker should not lack for options when he it comes to finding a new club.

Olympiacos, Celtic and two La Liga clubs have already asked about the 23-year-old, as reported by journalist Albert Roge. Collado would like to move to a team who will play in Europe next season but is also keen on staying in Spain’s top flight.

Abde is another player who enjoyed plenty of first-team minutes last season. The winger was given opportunities due to injuries and illness and played 12 times before dropping back down to Barca B.

La Liga side Cadiz have been in talks with the Moroccan winger regarding a season-long loan, according to Estadio Deportivo. Abde looks to have little chance of minutes if he stays at the Camp Nou with Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, and Ousmane Dembele around.

Memphis Depay In Juventus Talks?

The trio could be joined in waving goodbye to Barcelona by forward Memphis Depay. The Dutchman is another player who looks set for the bench next season due to the vast array of attacking options now at Xavi’s disposal.

Serie A giants Juventus are the favorites to sign Memphis and are in talks over a two-year deal, as reported by Romano.

Memphis Depay deal. Tottenham are not interested, been told there are no talks as things stand – Juventus are the favourites to sign Depay 🚨🇳🇱 #THFC Two-year deal now discussed with Memphis, Juve want him since July but first step has to be contract termination with Barça. #FCB pic.twitter.com/KPExicl6Jp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

Memphis will move for free if he can agree a contract termination with Barcelona. The Dutchman arrived on a free transfer last summer and his current contract expires in summer 2023.

