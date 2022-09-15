Barcelona Turned Down €62 Million For Two Players: Report

Barcelona’s young players have drawn admiration from across Europe in recent seasons, particularly at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich who have failed in their efforts to land some of the Catalans’ top talents.

Teenage midfielders Pedri and Gavi were both on the radar of the Bavarian giants after forcing their way into the first-team at the Camp Nou and impressing despite their lack of top-level experience.

Bayern offered to sign Pedri shortly after his arrival at Barcelona from Las Palmas and after the German side had thrashed the Catalans 8-2 in the Champions League, according to Diario Sport.

Barcelona were offered €12 million for the teenager but weren’t interested in doing business. Bayern were also keen on landing 18-year-old La Masia graduate Gavi and were willing to pay his €50m release clause.

However, Gavi was not interested in listening to Bayern Munich’s proposal and has since agreed a four-year contract extension at the Camp Nou that contains a €1 billion buyout clause.

Barca ‘Never Worried’ About Gavi

Barcelona chief Jordi Cruyff has spoken about the rumors of interest in Gavi following news he has committed his future to the Catalans. Liverpool were also keen on the teenager but Cruyff says the club were never worried he could be tempted to move on.

“It’s an important renewal. We’ve always had confidence,” he told Sport. “His dream is to be at Barça, we’ve never had any worries, for the club it’s always good that such a young youth player wants to link his future with Barça. In planning we’ve always thought that Gavi would be with us.”

Gavi joined Barca’s academy at the age of 11 and has come right through the ranks and into the first team. The midfielder is also now a regular for Spain and is expected to be part of the squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Pedri Another Barcelona Bargain

Pedri has not come through the Barcelona academy, although fans could be forgiven for thinking that he has given the way he has adapted to the club seamlessly since joining from Las Palmas.

However, the midfielder does come from a family of Barcelona fans. He has previously revealed his grandfather founded the Barca supporters club in his hometown of Tegueste.

Pedri also looks like being a bargain signing for Barca. Former sporting director Ramon Planes has previously spoken about the deal he struck with Las Palmas to bring Pedri to Barcelona, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“Final price for Pedri will be less than €20m, also including potential add ons,” he said. “I still remember when we signed Pedri – there were people who were not so happy with that deal, investing €5m in a young player.”

Barca’s decision to put €1 billion buyout clauses in both players’ contracts show just how important the duo are to the team, and both midfielders look set to have long and successful careers at the Camp Nou.

