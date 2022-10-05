‘We Messed Up!’ Barcelona Chief Sends Message To Legend: Report

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi’s future is already the subject of intense speculation, with the Argentina international out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

President Joan Laporta has already been in touch with Messi to talk about his departure and the possibility of a return next season, according to reporter Joan Fontes. Laporta contacted Messi at the start of September and sent the forward a key message.

“Leo, you shouldn’t have gone out like that, we messed up and I want to fix it,” he said referring to Messi’s shock exit in the summer of 2020. Messi had been expected to renew his contract with Barcelona but ended up leaving after the club confirmed they could not register him.

Fontes adds that manager Xavi “speaks weekly” with Messi, while Laporta “does not want to be remembered as the President who let Messi escape.” The president is willing to “go with everything” he has to ensure the forward returns on a free transfer.

Argentina journalist Veronica Brunati has already reported that “July 1, 2023, Lionel #Messi will be a Barça player.” However, Messi’s camp have denied any agreement with his former club, according to Gaston Edul at TyC Sports.

Messi Return ‘Financially Viable’

Barcelona have confirmed that a Messi return would be financially possible next summer despite the club’s ongoing economic issues. The club’s vice president, Eduard Romeu told Catalunya Radio that Messi’s return could happen, as reported by Goal.

“It would be possible financially because if he returned it would be as a free agent,” he said. “But it’s a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn’t correspond to me [to make those decisions], but it would be viable.”

Messi has previously admitted he wants to return to Barcelona and would love to work as a sporting director after he hangs up his boots. The forward will turn 36 in June of next year and it’s not yet clear how long he plans to continue playing for.

Xavi Talks Messi

Xavi was asked about Messi, and the growing speculation about a move, ahead of his team’s Champions League clash with Inter. The coach made it clear he did not want to talk about the rumors right now, as reported by ESPN.

“With Leo, let’s see, but it’s not the moment to talk about it right now,” he said.”You know the love I have for him. He is a friend and I will always wish him the best. Barca is his home, but we’re not doing him any favours speaking about [his future], either. “Let’s leave him in peace to enjoy his time in Paris and wish him all the best.”

It’s thought that Messi will not make a definitive decision on his future until after his World Cup campaign with Argentina. The club legend has made it clear he wants to return at some point in the future but it’s still not clear when that will be.

