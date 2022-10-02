Xavi Hypes Barcelona Forward: ‘He’s Been Extraordinary in Training’

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez talked up Ansu Fati after seeing the teenager make his first La Liga start of the season in the team’s 1-0 win over Real Mallorca at Son Moix on Saturday, October 1.

Fati had not started a game in the Spanish top flight for almost a year due to ongoing injury problems but lined up alongside Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski for the Catalan giants.

The teenager also picked up an assist for the only goal of the game, scored by Lewandowski, and was praised by his manager after the full-time whistle, as reported by Goal.

“Ansu has been very good, I have seen him at 100%, these two weeks have done him very well, he has been extraordinary in training. Ansu has proposed to be important, and I’m convinced that he will be.”

Fati was fresh for the game as he had not been called up to the Spain squad over the international break for Nations League fixtures against Switzerland and Portugal. The decision does, however, mean he could miss out on the World Cup which begins in November.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ansu Reacts To Barcelona’s Win

Fati played 66 minutes of the win at Mallorca and spoke to Barca TV after the match. The forward was happy to have helped taken home all three points and has vowed to do all he can for club and country this season, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s a very important victory, we know that after the break it costs a bit and winning was necessary. Drawing at home against Rayo on matchday one motivated us to win and bring joy to the fans,” he said. “[I want to thank] the coach and all the people who try to help me and I will do everything in my power to help the team and the national team when I have to.”

Barcelona have been careful with Fati’s return and are understandably wary of seeing the youngster suffer a recurrence of the injury problems that have plagued him for the last couple of seasons.

Fati has only played 218 minutes in La Liga so far this season but has still managed two goals and three assists for Xavi’s side. Indeed no player has more assists than Fati in the Spanish top flight so far in 2022-23.

Barcelona Back In Champions League Action

Barcelona now turn their attentions to the Champions League and a group-stage match against Inter at the San Siro on Tuesday, October 4. The Catalans are in need of a win after losing to Bayern Munich last time out in the competition.

Inter head into the game after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Roma in Serie A last time out and also have some injury problems ahead of the match. Striker Romelu Lukaku is expected to miss the game through injury, coach Simone Inzaghi has already confirmed.

Strike partner Lautaro Martinez is also a doubt after suffering a flexor injury, as reported by Football Italia. Both teams have three points from their first two games in the group stages.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record