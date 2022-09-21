‘Xavi Called Me’ – Striker Reveals Barcelona Approach

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has revealed that Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez called him during the winter transfer window regarding a possible move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona went on a summer spending spree, splashing out on Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha, as well as signing free agents Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Hector Bellerin, and Marcos Alonso.

Yet Morata had the chance to sign for Barcelona six months earlier while on loan at Juventus. Xavi came calling in the January window but Morata was told he was going nowhere, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Xavi called me and spoke about football. It’s an honour that a coach like Xavi has you in mind. [He was convincing], even more when he has someone you have seen play since you were little and seen around Las Roza,” he said. “I had another four or five offers, all of them really good, but in the end Atletico had the final word. There were options to go to Barça. I went to speak with [Juve coach] Allegri and he told me I wasn’t going anywhere, that he wanted me to play with Vlahovic.”

Barcelona ended up signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer in the January window. The striker ended the season with 13 goals for the Catalans but subsequently moved on to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Morata has since returned to parent club Atletico from a two-year loan spell in Serie A with Juventus. The striker has scored three goals in eight appearances so far this season for the Rojiblancos.

Asensio Talks Barcelona Rumors

Morata’s Real Madrid past may have made him an unpopular signing among Barcelona supporters but he is not the only player from the Catalans’ fierce rivals being linked with a Camp Nou move.

Marco Asensio has been rumored to have caught Barca’s attention as he is out of contract in 2023 and potentially able to walk away from the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

Barcelona famously missed out on Asensio back in 2014, when he left Real Mallorca for Real Madrid, and the winger has now spoken out about the rumors in an interview with Cope.

“As of January I can sign for any club and it is normal for many rumors to come out,” he said. “I’ve never thought about a future at Barça, I have not valued it… so, I don’t know! Right now, I can’t answer. We’ll see what happens, you never know in the world of football. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Asensio is very much down the pecking order in the Spanish capital and behind the likes of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Fede Valverde in coach Carlo Ancelotti’s thinking.

Yet Barca hardly lack for attacking options. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha arrived in the summer to bolster an frontline that already features players such as Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, and Memphis Depay.

