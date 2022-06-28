Xavi Gives 4-Word Answer About Dembele’s Barcelona Future

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has offered a very brief response on Ousmane Dembele when met by reporters and asked about the forward’s future at the Camp Nou.

Dembele’s current deal expires at the end of the month, meaning he is potentially just days away from leaving Barcelona on a free transfer. There is still no clear indication yet of Dembele’s next move and Xavi has made it clear what he thinks.

“It depends on him,” he told El Chiringuito TV’s Jose Alvarez when quizzed about the 25-year-old’s future at the club. Dembele does have a contract renewal offer from Barcelona but has yet to accept the proposal.

Xavi has previously made it clear he wants Dembele to stay at the Camp Nou and extend his contract. The Frenchman featured regularly for Barcelona in the second half of the season and ended the campaign top of La Liga’s assists charts.

Xavi Paused Holiday For Dembele Talks

Dembele and his agent met with Barcelona ahead of the start of pre-season training to discuss his future. Xavi paused his holiday to attend the meeting, as reported by Diario Sport.

The Barcelona manager “wants the Frenchman to stay and be a key figure in his new project” and “encouraged the chat” between the two parties after hearing that Dembele wants to continue his career with the Catalans.

However, an agreement between Dembele and Barcelona is still yet to be found. Dembele “wants an improved proposal to extend his contract,” as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It’s not clear yet if Barcelona are willing to offer Dembele an improved deal. The only thing that is certain is that a decision will be needed soon with the forward’s contract just days away from expiring.

Where Else Could Dembele Go?

Dembele may not have too many other options other than Barcelona. Premier League side Chelsea have made a bid, according to L’Equipe, but may be about to move on to other attacking targets.

The Blues are close to agreeing a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha, who has also been linked with a move to Barcelona, and also want to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, as reported by Matt Law of The Telegraph.

Xavi will want a decision on Dembele’s future as soon as possible as the first-team are due back for pre-season training on July 4. As things stand, the manager has no idea whether he will be able to count on the forward in 2022-23.

It’s been a frustrating summer so far for the Catalan giants. The club have seen only Dani Alves, Philippe Coutinho, and Ferran Jutgla depart and have not even been able to announce the signings of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

The two free agents have already agreed deals with the Catalans and the transfers may be made official at the weekend, according to Mundo Deportivo. The duo would then be in a position to join up with their new team-mates next week for medical checks ahead of the start of pre-season.

