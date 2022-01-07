Xavi Gives Araujo Update After Barcelona Star Undergoes Surgery

Xavi Hernandez has offered a fitness update on Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo after the Uruguay international underwent surgery on a hand injury on Friday, January 7.

Barcelona confirmed the 22-year-old’s surgery has been a success with a post on Twitter. Araujo suffered the injury during Barcelona’s win over Linares Deportivo in the Copa del Rey and had to be substituted at half-time.

MEDICAL ANNOUNCEMENT ❗@RonaldAraujo939 has successfully undergone surgery on a fractured second and third metatarsal of his right hand. His availability for selection depends on how the injury progresses. pic.twitter.com/z3t3nhGhBR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2022

The Catalan giants have not yet confirmed how long Araujo will be out for, but Xavi offered an update at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Granada in La Liga on Saturday, January 8.

“He has been operated on,” he said. “He put in a tremendous effort the other day, he had two broken bones but he played until half-time. That says a lot about his character. We’ll have to see but it won’t be easy for the Super Cup.”

Barcelona head to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup after the match at Granada and take on Real Madrid in the semi-finals Wednesday, January 12. The winners will progress to a final against either Athletic Club or Atletico Madrid.

It remains to be seen if Araujo will make the squad for the Super Cup. Javi Miguel at Diario AS has reported that Barca’s “idea” is for the to Uruguayan to travel and play with a splint.

Ansu Fati Also Fit For Super Cup

Xavi also spoke about Ansu Fati and confirmed the teenager will not return against Granada but will be fit for the Super Cup. The attacker has been out since the 3-3 draw against Celta Vigo in November 2021 but is almost ready to make his comeback.

“We were doubting whether he could play tomorrow and have some minutes, but regarding his last experience and how he fell to another injury we don’t want to take any risks,” he said. “He probably won’t be available for tomorrow but he will be for the Super Cup. It’s a spectacular bit of news for us. He’s working very well, he’s a great professional, he’s very, very ambitious and he’s really going to help us. He can make a difference and for us that’s fundamental. But we want him to be 100%, we don’t want to take any risks at all. We don’t want anything to jeopardise the rest of the season for him.”

Fati has scored four goals in eight appearances this season for Barcelona. Only Memphis Depay has netted more times for the Catalan giants than the 19-year-old in 2021-22.

Xavi Keen to Keep on Winning

Barcelona head into Saturday’s match after important wins over Real Mallorca in La Liga and Linares Deportivo in the Copa del Rey. The victories have propelled the Catalans into fifth place in the table and into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey and a clash with Athletic.

Xavi hopes his team can continue their winning habit against Granada but knows it will be a tough game against Robert Moreno’s team at Los Carmenes.

“Every week is important. One thing leads to another. We’re in the round of 16 because we won at Linares and that was an important game as well because it was win or elimination,” he explained. “We need to go into every game with a team spirit and fight for every title. It’s an important week but when that one’s over we’ll talk about another one was a very important week as well. I feel that every game is a final and we are Barça and we can’t drop points.Tomorrow is a very important game for us.”

Granada head into the weekend down in 13th place in the table but on a good run of form. Moreno’s side have not lost in their last six games in La Liga and beat defending champions Atletico 2-1 in their last home game.

