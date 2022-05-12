Xavi Gives ‘Green Light’ To 21-Year-Old’s Barcelona Exit:

Sergino Dest has endured a tough full first season at Barcelona due to injuries and the return to the Camp Nou of veteran Brazilian Dani Alves in the January transfer window.

The USMNT star has been forced to miss the end of the 2021-22 campaign with a hamstring injury picked up against Rayo Vallecano in April and may even have played his last game for the Catalan giants.

Coach Xavi has given the “green light” to the 21-year-old’s departure as long as an acceptable offers arrives, as reported by Javier Miguel at Diario AS. Xavi’s call is not a “sporting decision” but for financial reasons as Dest is one of the team’s more saleable assets.

Dest cost Barcelona a reported fee of around €21 million plus €5m in add-ons when he arrived from Eredivisie side Ajax in October 2020. Barcelona would want a similar fee or to use Dest as part of deal to bring in another player such as top target Robert Lewandowski.

Xavi has already made plans for right-back for next season. The Catalans are hoping to sign Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and will also renew Sergi Roberto’s contract. The club may also decide to keep 39-year-old Alves on for one more season.

Barcelona Agree Azpilicueta Deal

Barcelona have already agreed a deal for Azpilicueta, as reported by Diario AS. The Catalans have agreed a two-year contract, which includes a fixed gross salary of €13 million per season, with the option of one more year.

The Chelsea captain’s current contract expires at the end of the season but the Blues do have the option to extend it for one more year. However, “there is an understanding” that “Azpilicueta has earned the right to choose the best future for himself and his family” after years of loyal service to the Premier League side, as reported by Goal.

Barcelona are also keen on Marcos Alonso and Chelsea are “willing to talk about an exchange of players without money involved,” according to Diario Sport. The Blues are interested in Sergino Dest as well as back-up goalkeeper Neto.

Chelsea could be willing to swap Alonso and Azpilicueta for Dest. If the two sides cannot agree on a swap deal then Thomas Tuchel’s side may end up tabling a bid for the 21-year-old.

Xavi Talks Barcelona Exits

Xavi has been asked about the prospect of players leaving the Camp Nou in the summer and told reporters at a news conference ahead of the team’s win over Celta Vigo that he has already made decisions on most his players.

“We have quite a clear idea. It’s difficult to change my opinion at this point in the season, I’m pretty clear in my ideas,” he said. “We will see what we can do. The economic situation conditions my decision making a lot but we’ll see.”

Barcelona have already sold Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa for €20 million, and the Brazil international surely will not be the last player to depart the Camp Nou this summer.

