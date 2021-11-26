Xavi Hurls Praise at ‘Spectacular’ Barcelona Defender

New Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has been full of praise for center-back Ronald Araujo after the Uruguayan put in a stellar showing in the 0-0 draw against Benfica in the Champions League.

Xavi spoke about the 22-year-old at a press conference ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga meeting with Villarreal at El Madrigal on Saturday, November 26.

“I’m very happy to have Ronald on the team. He has such a great personality. He celebrates everything and to have that type of profile as a defender, to be so engaged with the team, and celebrate everything is hard to find,” he said. “We welcome him with open arms because it’s spectacular to see him train, he’s so positive, he has an excellent character and that’s fundamental to us.”

Araujo started for the first time under Xavi against Benfica and impressed at the heart of the Barcelona backline. The youngster even thought he’d scored a late winner at the Camp Nou but saw his effort disallowed for offside.

📊| Ronald Araújo vs Benfica. 💪 • 64 Touches.

• 37/43 Passes.

• 2 Long Balls.

• 1 Cross.

• 2 Shots.

• 1 Disallowed Goal.

• 9/11 Duels Won.

• 1 Dribble.

• 5/5 Tackles.

• 3/4 Aerials Won.

• 1 Interception.

• 6 Ball Recoveries.

• 0 Fouls Committed. pic.twitter.com/LBzatoWZtR — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) November 23, 2021

The center-back will be hoping to keep his place for the trip to Villarreal but faces stiff competition for a place in the starting XI with Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenget, Oscar Mingueza, and Samuel Lenglet also available.

Araujo Left With ‘Bitter Taste’

Barcelona’s stalemate with Benfica has left the Catalan giants needing to beat Bayern Munich in their final group fixture to guarantee a place in the last 16 of Europe’s top competition.

Araujo offered his thoughts after the game and couldn’t hide his frustration at not being able to get the win that would have sealed safe passage to the last 16, as reported by Marca.

“They were very tight, they protected their goal well. We tried to go at them out wide, but they were difficult to beat. To their credit they didn’t allow themselves to be broken down. We were keen to press high but we knew their ability on the break, their speed,” he said. “We did what the coach asked and we played a good game, but this leaves a bitter taste in the mouth because we wanted to seal our qualification at home. It’ll have to be against Bayern. That will be complicated but not impossible.”

Barcelona head to the Allianz Arena for the vital match on Wednesday, December 8 and will miss out on the knockout stages if they fail to win and Benfica beat Dynamo Kiev in the other game in Group E.

Premier League Clubs Keen on Araujo?

Xavi’s comments about Araujo show how highly he is valued at the Camp Nou and come amid speculation that Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in the Uruguayan.

Liverpool and Manchester United “have been monitoring Araujo’s development closely,” according to ESPN. Barca have opened talks over a new contract but officials at the club are concerned “they may not be able to meet the terms that he is requesting.”

Araujo’s current contract expires in 2023 and he has seemed keen to extend. The defender told reporters in May 2021 that he’s happy at the club and “hopes to stay for many years.”

