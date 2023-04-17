Xavi Sends Message to Lewandowski Amid Barcelona Struggles

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has sent out a message to top scorer Robert Lewandowski, who has struggled for goals since returning to the club from World Cup 2022.

The striker still leads the scoring charts in Spain’s top flight, on 17 from 25 games, but has only found the back of the net four times in La Liga since returning to action for Barca at the end of December 2022.

Lewandowski drew a blank yet again last time out, as Barcelona were held to a disappointing goalless draw at Getafe in La Liga, but Xavi said after the match he is confident the striker will get back to form soon, as reported by La Vanguardia.

“He is still the top scorer in the League,” he said. “It is a matter of streaks, I am positive and I see that he continues to generate, that he works for the team, the goals will come, for Robert and for the team.”

Barcelona remain favorites to win La Liga this season but have seen their lead at the top trimmed to 11 points by Real Madrid. Xavi’s side now have just nine games left to play and return to action at the weekend against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Barca’s Goals Have Dried Up

Lewandowski isn’t the only Barcelona player struggling in front of goal. The Catalans haven’t scored in their last three matches in all competitions for the first time in 15 years, as shown by Opta.

3 – Barcelona have failed to score in three successive games in a single season in all competitions for the first time since April 2008 under Frank Rijkaard (four).

Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres have both only scored once in the league since October, while Raphinha has only scored four. Ousmane Dembele has been sidelined since January and has been badly missed.

Raphinha has already revealed his frustrations after reacting angrily to being taken off against Getafe. The Brazilian has scored seven times in his debut campaign for Barca but also has now gone three games without a goal.

Barcelona Get Fitness Boost

Barcelona have received a boost ahead of their next match with key players Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Dembele all returned to training after injury ahead of the Atletico clash.

De tornada als entrenaments

Dembele is not expected to make the match as Barca will not rush his recovery, but there is hope the midfield duo will be fit to face an Atletico side on a run of six straight La Liga wins.

The return of the duo would certainly give Xavi more options for the visit of an in-form Atletico. Currently, the manager only has Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre available.

Sergi Roberto did start the draw against Getafe last time out in midfield but has also joined the injury list. The versatile veteran was forced off early in the game and has since been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Pedri and De Jong would provide some much-needed creativity and inspiration which will be warmly welcomed by Barca and will hopefully provide the catalyst for the Catalans to break their mini-drought in front of goal.

