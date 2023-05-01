Xavi Sends Warning About Barcelona Striker Lewandowski

Xavi Hernandez has sent out a message to La Liga about Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, warning rivals that the division’s top scorer is feeling “more dynamic” after ending a recent mini-drought.

Lewandowski snapped a four-game run without a goal in Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat to Rayo Vallecano. The goalless run was Lewandowski’s longest since he moved to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window.

The striker followed that up with another goal in the 4-0 win over Real Betis, leading Xavi to come up with the following response when asked a pre-match press conferene if Lewandowski is back to his best, as reported by Diario AS.

“Yeah. And not only for the goals. I have the feeling that he is feeling more dynamic again. He has taken a step forward,” he told reporters. “There are moments of the season when you don’t feel so good and the strikers also need goals to have a good feeling. I would say Lewandowski’s season is brilliant.”

Lewandowski remains top of the goalscoring charts in La Liga on 19, two ahead of nearest rival Karim Benzema. Both players have six games left to play and look set to battle it out for the Pichichi award, given to the top scorer in Spain’s top flight.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Robert Lewandowski Eyeing New Landmark

Barcelona take on Osasuna next in La Liga, with Lewandowski eyeing a new landmark ahead of the match. The striker has scored 29 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign for Barca, meaning one more will see him hit 30.

Lewandowski has only made 40 appearances for Barcelona in the 2022-23 campaign and his goal return is certainly impressive. The Poland international has come in for criticism this season but few can argue with his statistics.

Xavi has backed Lewandowski all season long, even when he was going through a lean patch, and has been rewarded for keeping faith with the Bayern Munich man.

Barcelona’s defense has been imperious this season, with just 11 goals conceded from 32 games played in La Liga, but there’s no doubt that Lewandowski’s goals have also helped propel Xavi’s side to the title.

Will Osasuna Be Distracted By Copa del Rey Final?

Xavi’s side head into the match still 11 points clear at the top of the table and in a strong position to win La Liga. The Catalans face an Osasuna team that may just be distracted by the prospect of a Copa del Rey final on Saturday against Real Madrid.

The Barcelona boss admits it may be a factor but has warned his team they can’t afford to be complacent at the Camp Nou.

“They will have the final in mind because it is perhaps the most important match in the history of Osasuna,” he said. “They will want to compete well. They have their goal set in the league but they will want to compete and they could put us in trouble.”

The two teams have already met this season in La Liga in a game which Lewandowski will not remember fondly. Barca ran out 2-1 winners but Lewandowski was sent off in the first half and subsequently hit with a three-match ban.

READ NEXT:‘It Makes Me Laugh’ – Xavi Reacts To New Nickname