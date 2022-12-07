Xavi To Block January Exit For Barcelona Misfit: Report

Franck Kessie has struggled to adjust to life at Barcelona following his arrival on a free transfer in the summer from AC Milan, but Xavi has ruled out selling the Ivorian in the January transfer window.

Xavi held a meeting with Kessie’s agent at the Ciutat Esportiva this week where the midfielder’s future was discussed, as reported by Javier Miguel at Diario AS. The Barcelona boss reassured Kessie’s camp that he still has a future at the club and added that the technical staff have “absolute confidence” in him.

Kessie was also advised that it takes time to adapt to life at Barca and it’s not always easy. Xavi also reassured Xavi that the first few months at the Camp Nou are “the most complicated.”

The 25-year-old has only made two La Liga starts so far in 2022-23 but was also told he will get more opportunities in the first team as the season progresses.

Xavi does have plenty of midfield options, with Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong around, but will want to rotate his squad in 2023 due to a congested fixture schedule and the fact all four players featured at the 2022 World Cup.

Kessie’s Agent Talks Barca Struggles

Kessie’s agent has admitted it has been difficult for the midfielder to adjust to life in a new country and a new league following his move from Serie A side AC Milan.

George Atangana told Calciomercato that it was no surprise to see Kessie make a slow start to life at the Camp Nou and also insisted speculation about an exit was unrealistic.

“We had predicted it would take a while to settle and get into a different playing style he was not accustomed to, but this certainly doesn’t frighten me. It is motivation to keep doing better all the time,” he said. “When I read certain stories, it feels like science fiction. Franck is not a player offering himself against any club in Italy or elsewhere. I also want to clarify once and for all that there is no planned departure from Barcelona, so consequently a return to Milan is unlikely.”

Clubs in Italy and the Premier League have been linked with a move for Kessie but it seems any talk of a move is premature at best and he will be given more time to show what he can do at Barca.

Barca To Keep Kessie But Sell Memphis?

Another reason for offloading Kessie was thought to be Barcelona’s desire to reduce their wage bill slightly so that they can bring in one new signing in the January transfer window.

Xavi’s decision to keep Kessie means the most likely player to leave is Netherlands international Memphis Depay. The Dutchman has also struggled for game time this season and has fallen way down the pecking order.

Miguel speculates that Barca can shift €14 million off the wage bill if Memphis departs in the winter. The forward is currently at the World Cup with the Netherlands and is set to play in the quarter-final clash with Argentina on Friday.

