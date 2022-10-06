Xavi Urges Barcelona Forward To ‘Be More Selfish:’ Report

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has offered some key advice to misfiring forward Raphinha who is struggling to make an impact at the club following his big-money summer move from Leeds United.

The Brazil international has managed just one goal and one assist in nine appearances so far this season and offered up a disappointing display in Barcelona’s 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter last time out.

Raphinha was deployed out on the left at the San Siro and one change Xavi is planning on making immediately is to switch the 25-year-old to his preferred right flank, as reported by Javi Miguel at Diario AS.

Xavi has also told Raphinha to “be more selfish,” particularly “if he has the goal in his sights.” The Barcelona coaches think the Brazilian “has the best long-distance shot of the squad” and needs to shoot more to test rival goalkeepers.

The example that Raphinha has been given is the stunning goal from range he scored in pre-season for Barcelona against Real Madrid.

Raphinha’s only competitive goal so far this season for his new club was a header in a 3-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga back in September.

Raphinha Talks Xavi Advice

Raphinha has already spoken about the advice that Xavi gave him before he made the decision to join the club in a deal worth €60 million. The winger told La Vanguardia that the coach told him exactly what he wants from him on the pitch.

“He called me when I had practically decided to come. I ended up even more excited. He asks me to do what I was already doing in Leeds but with more tactics and without fear of finishing plays,” he said. “He also teaches me to know what I have to do technically and tactically to help the team both offensively and defensively.”

Raphinha started the season brightly but there’s no doubt that Barcelona will be wanting plenty more from their summer signing, particularly given the size of his transfer fee.

Barcelona Set For Crucial Week

Barcelona are now set for a crucial week, both domestically and in Europe, with a series of games that could go a long way to shaping their season.

First up is a visit from Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday, October 9. The Catalans moved top of La Liga for the first time since 2020 by beating Real Mallorca last time out and will want to cement top spot.

Barcelona then face Inter in the return fixture of their Champions League match. Xavi’s side know it’s a must-win match against the Nerazzurri if they are to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Xavi will then finish the week off by taking his team to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid. Los Blancos have won the title twice in the last three seasons but Barca can open up an advantage if they take three points home from the Spanish capital.

