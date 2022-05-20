‘He Is Young And Must Play:’ Barcelona Star Advised To Leave

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has endured another frustrating season at the Camp Nou, making just two La Liga starts, and has been advised to leave the club in the summer.

Former Barcelona B Gerard Lopez, who handed Puig his debut and now manages the Catalan national team, has warned the 22-year-old it’s time to finally look for a new challenge.

Lopez has just called Puig up to the Catalan team for a rare friendly against Jamaica on Wednesday, May 25 and spoke about the Barcelona player at a news conference, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I feel bad about Riqui’s situation. I gave him him debut, but he must understand that he is young and must play,” said Lopez.

Puig did play all 90 minutes of Barcelona’s last fixture against Getafe with Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Nico Gonzalez all missing. The youngster will be hoping for more game time against Villarreal on Sunday, May 22 in Barca’s final game of the 2021-22 season.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Puig Heading To Celta Vigo?

La Liga side Celta Vigo have emerged as a “serious option” for Puig ahead of the opening of the transfer window, as reported by Diario Sport. Edouardo Coudet’s side are looking for a potential replacement for former Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.

Celta president Carlos Mourinho has already warned Denis he must change his representatives if he is to continue at the club after falling out with the midfielder’s agents, as reported by Football Espana.

“If he doesn’t change his stance, he knows he won’t play another game for Celta,” he said. “He will be sent to the stands with no remorse, I won’t feel bad because he says I am undermining his rights as a worker.”

Puig is contracted to Barca until 2023 and could be available for just €5 million. However, the Catalan giants could also opt to extend his contract first and then send him out on loan for the season.

Xavi Talks Riqui Puig

Puig has always insisted he is determined to succeed at Barcelona but does appear to have had a change of heart this season. The midfielder has now realized the “best thing for his career” is to look for a transfer, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Coach Xavi Hernandez has insisted no discussions have yet taken place with Puig about next season. The manager was asked about the midfielder’s situation at a news conference ahead of his team’s win at Celta Vigo.

“Right now we are talking about players who are important for these next three matches. We will talk more about this at the end of the season,” he explained. “We are planning right now and right now our objective is to finish the season the best we can. After that we have more time to talk about this.”

Yet Puig’s continued lack of game time at the Camp Nou suggests he is not in Xavi’s plans for the future which moves a move away is necessary if he is to avoid another frustrating season on the bench.

READ NEXT: Barcelona New Boy ‘Is a Player You Fall in Love With,’ Says Coach