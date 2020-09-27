Fighter Explodes During UFC 253 Match: ‘Stop Running!’ [WATCH]

In the opening bout on the main card of UFC 253, featherweights Hakeem Dawodu and Zubaira Tukhugov met in the middle Octagon. The fight went all three rounds and the judges scored the fight for Dawodu via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29).

In the third round, Tukhugov’s output and engagement dropped, sparking Dawodu to yell expletives at his opponent.

With the victory over Tukhugov, Dawodu increased his UFC win streak to five. He has the fourth-longest UFC win streak in the featherweight division, behind champion Alexander Volkanovski with seven, Arnold Allen with seven and Zabit Magomedsharipov with six. Dawodu has a professional MMA record of 12-1-1 with seven wins by KO or TKO.

On the other end, Tukhugov’s lost his fifth professional bout on Saturday night. His record currently sits at 19-5-1 with seven wins via KO or TKO.

Dawodu Gave a Passionate Post-Fight Interview After Defeating Dawodu

After getting his hand raised, the Canadian Dawodu spoke with UFC commentator Jon Anik inside the Octagon.

“This is one of the first fights that I felt I was fighting for something bigger than myself,” Dawodu said while holding the Nigerian flag. “All my Black people, all my African people, everybody that’s getting oppressed. They’re trying to make fun of us, they’re trying to bring us down. I refuse to kneel. We’ve been kneeling for too long.

“Canada get behind me. They only allowed me to bring one flag, so I’m sorry for not bringing the Jamaican and Canadian flag, but you know what I represent — Everybody back in the 403, my family, my friends.

“I promise the next fight, give me someone who isn’t going to run. This is five straight now. I need a top 10 and give me someone who isn’t going to run [anymore].”

