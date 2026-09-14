Florida State President Makes Bold Statement Backing Mike Norvell

Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell are going through a turbulent time, with a week 1 loss to SMU espousing issues the program has at the moment.

The Seminoles are heading into a week three contest against Alabama with their backs against the wall. The stakes are raising in regards to Norvell’s immediate job security. Monday’s firing of AD Michael Alford lit a match on these stakes.

However, Florida State President Richard D. McCullough is still vocally supporting the 44-year-old head coach (Warchant).

“I love Mike Norvell, he’s a great human being… Nobody wants to win more than Mike Norvell. College coaches are in the winning business. That’s what we’re working on.”

While the support is seemingly still on the side of Norvell, he also must do right by the faith moving in his favor

Pressure Still on Norvell to Win – and Win Now

Norvell is in his seventh season as head coach at Florida State. His first two seasons yielded mixed results, but the 2022/23 campaigns re-installed hope in the fanbase. The truth is that Florida State likely makes the 2023 College Football Playoffs had quarterback Jordan Travis not been injured.

The next two seasons are actively aiding in the downfall of Florida State. The Seminoles won just two games during the 2024 season, and didn’t reach bowl eligibility in 2025 with five victories.

A large piece of the puzzle in Florida State’s downfall resides in Norvell’s quarterback evaluation. DJ Uiagalelei happened to be an absolute disaster in just five starts at Florida State. The former five-star recruit translated poorly into Norvell’s offense, and did not put a productive offense forward. Thomas Castellanos contributed to raising Florida State’s floor in 2025, but his limitations held their ceiling back.

Now, Ashton Daniels (24 career passing touchdowns entering 2026) is Florida State’s quarterback. There isn’t much promise on the season being salvaged, but games still must be played.

Florida State’s ACC Path is Challenging

The Seminoles are traveling to take on the #10 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Alabama is a three-score-plus favorite over the Seminoles according to the consensus. A loss to Alabama is setting up a rough patch in the near future.

Central Arkansas is the week four opponent, which should be a victory. The next three opponents, however, are Virginia, Louisville, and Miami. Virginia is riding high off of a massive victory over NC State. Tony Elliott is doing an incredible coaching job, and the Cavaliers‘ defense looks fearsome. Louisville did lose to Ole Miss in week one, but Jeff Brohm looks to have a squad nonetheless. The trip to Louisville will be a test as well.

Miami is the best team in the conference at the moment. Quarterback Darian Mensah and WR Malachi Toney are near unstoppable on their own.

If Norvell can’t steal a victory here, he might not even make it to take on Clemson, Pitt, or Florida. Only time will tell what will come of the Florida State leader.