Former Kentucky Star Waived by Thunder

It’s no secret that the Thunder are vying for an NBA championship. When you’re in win-now mode, that means making some tough decisions over the course of a year. This weekend served as another reminder that the NBA is a cutthroat business. Oklahoma City waived rookie Otega Oweh on Saturday, less than one week into the regular season.

The 23-year-old was a star while at Kentucky, leading the team in scoring over the past two seasons. However, he slipped all the way to the second round of last summer’s NBA Draft. OKC, eager to add players that could help right away, snagged the guard with the draft’s 41st overall selection.

It’s not often a team cuts a second-round pick loose this soon. Now, Oweh will need to find a new home if he wishes to continue his NBA career.

Why Oweh Was Waived by the Thunder

Oweh suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon during an October 13th preseason contest against the Indiana Pacers. Last Wednesday, Oklahoma City announced that the rookie would miss the upcoming 2026-27 season as a result.

For a team with title aspirations, every roster spot matters. Oweh was signed to a two-way contract, which allows a player to spend time with an NBA club and its G League affiliate. However, there are just three two-way contracts available for each franchise.

Using one of those valuable slots on a player with no shot at contributing this season is a tough sell. Oklahoma City, which has hoarded draft picks in recent years, has plenty of young talent looking for playing time.

It’s not as if Oweh separated himself from the pack during his brief time on the court. The former Wildcats star notched 6.8 points per game on 40% shooting during four preseason contests, averaging just over 23 minutes a night.

What’s Next for Oweh?

If you’re not a highly touted prospect, finding a stable situation coming out of college is almost impossible in the NBA. Oweh is learning that the hard way as he nurses himself back to full health.

There’s no question that the guard has potential based off of his tenure with Kentucky. He was one of just two UK players to average double-digit points per game last season in Lexington. There’s also defensive upside for the versatile 6’5″ wing. On the flip side, inconsistent shooting in college (34.7% 3PT) is a drawback.

Assuming his recovery goes smoothly, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Oweh get invited to another NBA team’s training camp next summer. Any chance at making the final roster will come down to the work he does during preseason and practice. If Oweh’s time with Kentucky is any indicator, don’t count this youngster out just yet.