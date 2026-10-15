Oklahoma City Thunder Announce Devastating Injury News for Rookie Guard

The Oklahoma City Thunder have delivered devastating injury news just days before the 2026-27 NBA regular season begins.

Rookie guard Otega Oweh, a second-round selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, will miss the entire season after suffering a ruptured right Achilles tendon during Oklahoma City’s preseason victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, October 13.

The Thunder announced Wednesday that Oweh had undergone a successful surgical procedure to repair the injury.

The announcement brings an abrupt end to the former Kentucky standout’s first NBA campaign before he has had an opportunity to appear in a regular-season game.

Thunder Confirm Otega Oweh’s Season-Ending Achilles Injury

According to the Thunder’s October 14 medical update, Oweh underwent surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley, with Thunder medical personnel present.

Oweh suffered the injury during Oklahoma City’s 114-112 preseason victory over Indiana on Tuesday.

As Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reported, Oweh was defending during overtime when he planted his right foot and attempted to push off. He collapsed to the court, grabbing the back of his right ankle, and required assistance to reach the locker room.

The team’s announcement confirmed the severity of the injury.

Oweh will miss the remainder of the 2026-27 season, with additional medical updates to be provided when appropriate.

The Thunder have not announced a specific timeline for his return beyond ruling him out for the season.

Otega Oweh Was Showing Promise Before Injury

The timing is especially disappointing considering Oweh’s recent preseason performances.

Just one day before suffering the injury, the 23-year-old recorded 11 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Oklahoma City’s 113-110 preseason loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

It was an encouraging showing for a rookie trying to establish himself in a crowded Thunder backcourt.

Against the Pacers, Oweh contributed eight points and three rebounds in 15 minutes before exiting with the injury.

Oweh entered the NBA after a successful collegiate career that included two seasons at Kentucky following his transfer from Oklahoma.

During his senior campaign with the Wildcats, he averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He also earned second-team All-SEC honors for the second consecutive season.

Miami selected Oweh with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft before sending his draft rights to Oklahoma City.

His combination of physical perimeter defense and aggressive downhill offense made him an intriguing developmental prospect for the Thunder.

Now, that development will have to wait.

Oweh’s Injury Creates Another Challenge for Thunder’s Young Backcourt

Oklahoma City entered the preseason with considerable depth at guard, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic.

That depth means Oweh’s absence does not necessarily create an immediate opening in the Thunder’s primary rotation. The greater loss is developmental.

For a second-round pick attempting to carve out a role on a talented roster, preseason minutes offer a valuable opportunity to demonstrate his abilities against NBA competition.

Oweh had already shown flashes of his rebounding, defensive activity and physicality during Oklahoma City’s exhibition schedule.

Instead of continuing that progress throughout his first season, the rookie now faces a lengthy rehabilitation process.

The Thunder have not provided a projected return date, leaving Oweh’s eventual NBA debut on hold until at least a future season.