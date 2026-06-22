Mets Provide Francisco Lindor Injury Update Ahead of Long-Awaited Return

Amid a disappointing season so far for the New York Mets, a lingering left calf injury to shortstop Francisco Lindor has set the pace for the ball club in 2026.

It’s a calf strain similar to the one Juan Soto suffered at the beginning of the season. However, Lindor’s is more severe, resulting in his long absence spanning over two months.

Lindor, 32, has been absent from the Mets’ lineup since April 22 after suffering a left calf strain in a win over the Minnesota Twins. 53 games later, and most likely a couple more to come, an update was provided on the All-Star shortstop.

To begin the new week of baseball, Lindor is expected to play at least one more rehab assignment game in Triple-A Syracuse before deciding to activate the shortstop from the injured list, ESPN reports.

“We’ll reassess after the game and see what’s next for him,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said before New York’s four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Francisco Lindor’s Unfortunate Series of Injuries in 2026

Playing in just 24 games so far in 2026, Francisco Lindor’s bad luck with injuries began before the regular season started.

In early February 2026, Lindor underwent surgery to repair a stress reaction in his left hamate bone. Known for being a significant injury in baseball, the Mets star only missed six weeks due to the procedure. He was in New York’s opening-day lineup on March 26.

Lindor would play in the first 24 games of the Mets’ season before suffering the left calf strain injury.

Since being dealt the setback in late April, Lindor has been working his way back and is expected to make his return to the Mets’ lineup sometime this week. Wednesday, June 24, or Thursday, June 25, are the anticipated dates for Lindor’s return, Carlos Mendoza said to the press.

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Already missing 53 games this season, it is the most time missed in a season for the 32-year-old in his 12-year MLB career.

Francisco Lindor Has Struggled in Small Dosage of Play This Season

In the 24 games Francisco Lindor has played for the Mets this season, he’s struggled at the plate. So far this season, he is batting .226/.314/.355 while hitting two home runs, five RBI, and recording two stolen bases.

The constant setbacks he’s suffered this season could be the reasoning behind his slump. He will look to turn things around once returning for the Mets at some point during their series against the Chicago Cubs.

Mets-Cubs Monday Game Postponed Due to Weather

The Mets were originally scheduled to begin their series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Due to the weather, the National League matchup has been postponed.

This game has been rescheduled to be a part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 24.

New York is looking for a real spark to the 2026 season. Hopefully Francisco Lindor’s return will contribute to one.

New York has the third worst record in the National League at 34-43. They are 14.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves in the NL East and six games out of a Wild Card spot.