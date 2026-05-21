Frankie Muniz Inks New Primary Sponsor, Promotes Road Safety

Frankie Muniz will have a new sponsor aboard his No. 33 Ford for this weekend’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Muniz, who competes for Reaume Brothers Racing, will introduce Priority Tire to NASCAR at the sport’s home racetrack.

“In racing, everything comes down to tires; they’re your only contact point with the track,” Muniz said. “When one fails at speed, you feel it instantly. I’ve been through that at nearly 180 miles per hour, and it’s not something you forget. That kind of moment sticks with you forever.

“On the track, we obsess over tire pressure, tread depth, and wear because our lives depend on it. The truth is, the same principles apply to every family car on the road. If more drivers treated their daily tires with the same respect we do in racing, we’d prevent a lot of accidents before they happen.”

Priority Tire, a Jacksonville-based tire online retailer, will be Muniz’s primary sponsor in the Truck Series at Lime Rock Park, as well.

“Tire safety affects every single person who drives a car,” Dimitri Chernyak, president of Priority Tire, said. “We built this company to eliminate the excuses and hesitation that stand between a driver and a safe set of tires. Frankie Muniz understands exactly what’s at stake at high speeds, and he knows how to communicate that message in a way that truly reaches people.”

As part of the partnership, Muniz will be spearheading a national tire safety campaign, which is aimed to educate drivers on making sure they replace their tires in a timely fashion.

Frankie Muniz’s Busy 2026 Season

Since making the jump to dedicate his life to racing, Muniz is having his busiest year to date. The 40-year-old not only starred in the Disney+ reboot, “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair,” but he is also racing full-time in two series.

Muniz is splitting his time between the Truck Series and the SRO GT4 America series, driving the No. 814 Ford Mustang GT4 for TechSport Racing with co-driver Tyler Stone. The road course-focused series is enabling Muniz to hone in on his craft, all while having support from Ford Racing.

In the Truck Series, Muniz has a pair of top 20s through the first nine races of the season. Muniz missed the race at Watkins Glen International to compete in the SRO GT4 America series.

Frankie Muniz’s Growing Sponsorship Portfolio

Muniz is growing his sponsorship portfolio at a rapid pace.

Not only did he just sign Priority Tire, but he also has a core group of partners that are supporting his NASCAR efforts. Among them are Morgan & Morgan, Lucid Trading, Panini America Trading Cards, and he even had “Malcom in the Middle” on his truck at Bristol to coincide with the show’s Disney+ debut.

Muniz is not only signing partners that have been in NASCAR, but he is bringing new companies into the sport.

Muniz will debut his Priority Tire truck at Charlotte on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.