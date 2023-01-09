Stetson Bennett’s Father & Grandfather Also Played College Football

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett’s father, Stetson Bennett III, and grandfather, Buddy Bennett, both played college football. His brother is his UGA teammate after he walked onto the team in 2022.

Buddy Bennett played at Stetson University and the University of South Carolina from 1956 to 1961, according to his obituary. He died at 78 in 2016. His son was a walk-on quarterback at Georgia Southern University, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Stetson Bennett IV, who had his own long journey to become the Bulldogs starting quarterback, talked about how his grandfather went from Stetson to South Carolina after Stetson dropped its football program. According to On3, he said at a press conference, “Growing up, you always looked up to your granddad, at least I know I did – both of them, my mom’s dad and my dad’s dad. But my dad’s dad, he played football at Stetson University. They quit the program. He hitchhiked to South Carolina.”

Bennett’s grandfather was then the leading rusher in the SEC, his grandson said in 2021. He added, “Like I said, people make it such a hoopla about my journey. I didn’t freaking hitchhike anywhere. That’s just what you want to do if you want to play football. And it’s as simple as that. Maybe people aren’t willing to do it anymore. But it never seemed like a big deal to me. And I guess that comes from seeing his example.”

On October 5, 2002, Donald Piela Jr took this picture of me and Stet in Tuscaloosa. The Dawgs won that day. What an incredible journey to get back to this stadium. I love you Stet! #GoDawgs! #Mailman #Dreamchaser pic.twitter.com/b9O8RSYXuH — Stetson Bennett III (@StetsonIII) October 17, 2020

Stetson Bennett III only spent one season playing college football. He was a walk-on quarterback in 1989, according to the Banner-Herald. He then transferred to the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy. While there, he met Stetson’s mother, Denise, who was also studying to be a pharmacist.

Stetson Bennett’s Grandfather, Buddy Bennett, Also Had a Long High School & College Football Coaching Career After His Playing Days

The first time I was in @tenn stadium was with my daddy who coached UT’s “Bennett’s Bandits”. This time I will be with my son @stetsoniv on @SEConCBS

I’m with my brothers on daddy’s birthday…(miss you Jan) #GoDawgs @UGAfootballLive 📸 cred mama: Jayne Bennett pic.twitter.com/gnM1kggcgA — Stetson Bennett III (@StetsonIII) November 13, 2021

Stetson Bennett III talked about his father’s football career as a QB with South Carolina in a November 2022 interview with The State. His final game was in 1960, “It was a 40- or 45-yard touchdown. That was his final play as a Gamecock,” Stetson Bennett III told the newspaper.

Stetson III told First Coast News in January 2022, “My daddy was running quarterback. He ended up I think maybe second in the ACC, South Carolina was an ACC school back in those day. He taught me how to run the football. And I was probably average, maybe a little better than average. And, you know, I went over to Georgia Southern and started working out with the quarterbacks. I’m like 5’10, 165 pounds. You going to get beat to sleep out here. And so, I said, ‘Well, I can tell you one thing. I said, my son’s going to be able to throw the football.'”

After playing college football, Buddy Bennett coached at Waycross High School, Georgia Tech, the University of South Carolina and Screven High School. According to his obit:

The pinnacle of his career was at East Tennessee State University (1966-1970) where his defense was nicknamed ‘Bennett’s Bandits’ by the media. In 1969, Bennett’s Bandits led the conference in interceptions (37) and the team was the division 2A National Champions beating Louisiana Tech when senior Terry Bradshaw played quarterback. He was a defensive backfield coach for one year at the University of Tennessee where his team set a conference record of forty interceptions. In January 1971, the Volunteers beat Air Force in the Sugar Bowl. From Tennessee, Bennett went to the University of Arkansas where he served as the defensive coordinator for two years. With 27 interceptions and a 10-2 record in 1971, the Razorbacks played in the Liberty Bowl. Bennett’s next moves were to Georgia Tech (1973-1974) and Virginia Tech (1974-1978). After his father passed away, Bennett returned to Georgia to be close to his mother.

The elder Bennett then coached high school in Georgia at Jeff Davis High and Wayne County High. He was inducted into the Wayne County Sports Hall of Fame in 2001, according to his obituary.

According to On3, Stetson Bennett IV said ahead of the 2021 National Championship game about his grandfather, “You always want to make him proud and the texts that get me the most after a good game or whatever, saying papa would be proud of you,” Bennett said. “And you always want to make your family proud and leave the family name in a better spot after you’ve had it. And I know that’s just football. I know there’s a lot more to life than that. But while I’m here I’m going to try to do the best I can for it.”

Stetson Bennett’s Brother Is Also on the Georgia Bulldogs Football Team

Stetson Bennett IV isn’t the only member of his generation to play college football. His younger brother, Luke Bennett, followed in his footsteps and walked on to the Georgia Bulldogs team ahead of the 2022 season after playing at Pierce County High School, according to the school’s website. He is a wide receiver.

Luke Bennett told 247sports.com, “Stet just coming back for one more year, that’s something that I’d never be able to get back: this year to play with him. So I took the shot when it was handed to me.”

Luke Bennett’s twin brother, Knox Bennett, also played high school football and now plays college baseball at Chipola College, according to his Instagram. Knox Bennett posted a photo with his brothers after a Bulldogs game with the caption, “Winners win #BennettBoys🖤.”