Stetson Bennett’s Mother Denise Bennett Is a University of Georgia Alum

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett’s mother, Denise Bennett, is a graduate of the University of Georgia. She met Stetson’s father while they both studied at UGA’s pharmacy school.

Denise Bennett was born Alma Denise Beasley in Covington, Georgia. She graduated from The University of Georgia in 1996, according to her LinkedIn profile. Stetson Bennett III graduated from UGA that same year, according to his LinkedIn.

Along with Stetson, she and her husband, Stetson Bennett III, have four other children, including twin sons, Knox and Luke, another son, Maverick and a daughter, Olivia.

First game this season all my super busy babies were together ❤️. Mama heart is happy❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oonty63dJ2 — Denise B. Bennett (@momof5__) November 9, 2022

On Instagram, Stetson Bennett posted about his mother in a Mother’s Day tribute in May 2022, writing that she “taught me how to grind,” and said she parented with a “twinkle” in her eye.

Stetson Bennett’s Mom Has Been by His Side During His Rise to Being a Star at Her Alma Mater

Stetson Bennett IV has had his mom by his side during his rise from walk-on to Heisman Trophy finalist and star of the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. In January 2022, after her son won the title, she tweeted, “@StetsonIv I love you to the moon and back❤️ GO DAWGS!”

Denise Bennett also often tweets about her other kids, including her twin sons, Luke and Knox, who are in college. Luke Bennett is a walk-on wide receiver with the Bulldogs, while Knox plays baseball at Chipola College. Olivia Bennett, her daughter, plays soccer, basketball and softball in high school. Maverick Bennett plays football for the Pierce County High School Bears, following in his brothers’ footsteps.

@StetsonIv I love you to the moon and back❤️ GO DAWGS! pic.twitter.com/PS23R0IROJ — Denise B. Bennett (@momof5__) January 11, 2022

She told the Athens Banner-Herald in 2020, after leading the Bulldogs to his first win at her alma mater, “I had the biggest smile in the world getting to go hug him after the game on the sideline. He woke up the next morning and he said, ‘It’s the happiest I’ve been in a long time.'”

Denise Bennett told WJXT in January 2022, ahead of her son’s first national title game appearance, “The journey is what’s so wonderful. I mean, obviously, the outcome is fantastic, but it’s the journey that I think everybody’s more drawn to. It’s exciting and the town was supporting him before we knew the outcome which is also sweet.”

While she and her son share a school, Denise Bennett’s father, Larry Beasley, graduated from Auburn University in 1963, according to The Covington News. His daughter told the newspaper, “He loves his alma mater. But he loves his grandson more.” His grandfather added that he would only wear Bulldogs gear, “If it has Stet’s name on it.”

Stetson Bennett’s Parents Own a Chain of Pharmacies

Stetson Bennett’s parents, Denise and Stetson III, are both pharmacists and own Bennett’s Hometown Pharmacy, LLC, which was founded in 2005 in Waynesville, according to her LinkedIn.

According to their social media pages, they also co-own Smith’s Pharmacy in McRae, Barber’s Pharmacy in Blackshear, and the Southern Drug Company in Darien.

Denise Bennett also owns Bennett’s Boutique in Blackshear, according to her Twitter profile. The boutique’s Facebook page says it is a “retail store selling fashionable clothes, gifts, and accessories.”