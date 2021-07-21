WATCH: Giannis Orders 50 Piece Chicken Nuggets After Bucks Victory

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated the team’s big victory with a morning breakfast of 50 chicken nuggets. You can watch the video, which even Giannis himself admitted was pretty funny.

The team revealed the big order from Chick-fil-A on its Twitter page, and Giannis streamed the whole thing on Instagram.

The Bucks wrote on Twitter, “Giannis woke up like this: ordered 50 piece nuggets & kept the trophy overnight. 🤣🤣🤣 Keep the trophy safe until tomorrow, @Giannis_An34!”

Giannis, of course, had a lot of reasons to celebrate. He went to the Chick-fil-A restaurant in nearby Brookfield, Wisconsin, carrying the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell Finals MVP awards on his lap with him, videos show. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Antetokuonmpo “tried negotiating for free Chick-Fil-A for life and started a ‘Bucks in 6’ chant with stunned fans who realized Giannis was in the car.”

Even Giannis Used Laughing Emojis to Describe the Order

“That’s why I signed in Milwaukee, so I can get free Chick-Fil-A for life,” Giannis said at one point in the video. “Hey, right now, I’m putting you guys on the spot,” he said to an employee at the drive-thru window. “Free Chick-Fil-A for life?”

The employee said, “You win it again next year then you got a deal.” Giannis responded, “So I got to be a back-to-back champ for Chick-Fil-A for life?” and he let a shocked fan touch the trophy.

People responded with laughing emojis to news of the big order on Twitter.

Even Giannis himself thought it was pretty funny.

Giannis, of course, had a very big night to help fuel the Bucks’ victory in game 6 of the NBA championships. He scored 50 points, bringing the trophy home to Milwaukee for the first time since 1971. Thus, the 50 nugget order had symbolism behind it.

Giannis, Who Had the Trophy on His Lap, Declared, ‘I Was Hungry’

Reporter Stephanie Sutton was at the scene when the Greek Freak ordered the nuggets. “I was hungry,” he told the Milwaukee television journalist.

“The morning after winning a World Championship @Giannis_An34 picks up @ChickfilA with his #NBAFinals MVP trophy on his lap,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I woke up like this… we’ll actually I didn’t even sleep”

“I haven’t slept at all. I haven’t slept for even one minute,” he said on Instagram Live.

“Milwaukee, we did it,” he said.

Chick-fil-A in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, a suburb near Milwaukee, tried to get in on the action, tweeting, “Hey @Giannis_An34 we heard you want free Chick-fil-A!! We’d love to help you out with that. Message us and we’ll hook you up, FOR LIFE.”