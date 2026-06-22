NBA Trade Rumors: ESPN Insider Predicts Massive Giannis Update Today

The NBA’s biggest offseason storyline could take a dramatic turn Monday, as an ESPN insider predicts a major update on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future could arrive today.

With trade speculation dominating league conversation for weeks, executives, fans and rival teams are closely watching for any signal about whether Antetokounmpo’s situation is finally nearing resolution.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade: Bucks Weigh Two Offers

The Milwaukee Bucks‘ front office has narrowed the competition for Antetokounmpo to two finalists — the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, and both are preferred destinations for the two-time MVP, according to ESPN‘s Shams Charania. The offers differ in important respects. Boston’s package reportedly centers on five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown, a superstar-for-superstar exchange in which Brown would land in Milwaukee. Miami’s bid assembles cost-controlled players on rookie-scale deals, extension-eligible prospects and a surplus of draft capital, including the No. 13 pick, according to Charania’s reporting.

Charania appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Monday to detail the remaining timeline on the Antetokounmpo trade saga.

“Bucks executives are literally right now in their offices figuring out which direction they’re going to go,” the longtime NBA insider said. “They’re two totally different offers. The Bucks are trying to navigate internally, which direction do we go.”

Antetokounmpo has one guaranteed year remaining on his contract. Any team operating under the second-apron threshold needed assurance he would sign a long-term extension before Milwaukee engaged them seriously, and only two teams cleared that bar, according to Charania.

“The Heat and the Celtics are the only two teams involved that have gotten the commitment from Giannis that he is willing to sign long-term,” Charania said. That commitment handed Milwaukee the leverage to pit both franchises directly against each other. No third team is expected in any construct.

“Everything that I hear, all of my sense in my reporting, is that there will be a decision before the NBA draft — as soon as today,” Charania said. The 2026 NBA Draft first round begins at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on ABC and ESPN.

Giannis Trade Saga Finally Coming to a Close

The saga traces back to May 2025, when Antetokounmpo first signaled openness to a fresh start elsewhere. That summer he privately expressed interest in the New York Knicks, but those conversations produced no traction and the Bucks held him, convinced they could still contend in the Eastern Conference. The 2025-26 season dismantled that premise.

Milwaukee collapsed to 32-50, missing both the playoffs and the play-in tournament — ending a nine-year streak of postseason appearances, according to CBS Sports. Antetokounmpo played just 36 games, cycling through groin, calf and knee issues while averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. A league investigation into the organization followed after Antetokounmpo was shut down late in the year with a knee injury. That was a flashpoint that made the rift between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks impossible to ignore.

Serious negotiations took shape at the February trade deadline, Charania said, when Milwaukee fielded a wave of offers that “laid the groundwork” for the current standoff. The Bucks expanded the field at the May draft combine, hearing from a broad slate of suitors before narrowing the field to Boston and Miami only.

Antetokounmpo has spent all 13 of his NBA seasons in Milwaukee, where he holds every major statistical record in Bucks franchise history. He delivered the franchise its only championship in 2021. A decision 13 months in the making now appears to be mere hours away.