LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Carmelo Anthony Making Most of Career: Iguodala

A three-time NBA Champion as a member of the Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson-led Golden State Warriors, Andre Iguodala was the NBA Finals MVP in 2015.

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ ninth pick in the 2004 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, before his days with the Warriors, Iguodala spent time was 76ers teammates with Naismith Hall of Famer, Allen Iverson, Chris Webber and current Los Angeles Clippers swingman Lou Williams.

Those Philly days were intriguing. Now a member of the Miami Heat, Iguodala spoke with me about his early days in Philly and reflected on today’s elderstatemen in the NBA.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When I look at you and your role with the Heat, I look at a few different perspectives; I look at like as when Ron Harper came into the Bulls situation; he was veteran leader with experience. When I look at you and when I look at Vince Carter I still see the elder statesmen that’s still being highly respected in this league. Do you find yourself at this point playing when you got guys younger than you, people that are your contemporaries; do you find yourself at times thinking about your early days in Philadelphia and how you grew into a role when you had veteran guys on that team and channeled that while being the OG in Miami?

Andre Iguodala: Oh most definitely. There are times where guys come up to me and I really just try to give them as much feedback or encouragement or whatever positive vibes, but it’s just something that’s become natural and I was really fortunate to have some really good veterans my first couple of years in the league that you know, set me straight and show me how to do it the right way and learned that your career can be determined based on those who are the closest around you and I had really good veterans who played a long time in this league — not because that they were just overly talented but, they handled their business in the right way and in the right manner. So I’m trying to give that same energy and the same feedback to the younger guys.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I was up at Eastern University right up the road from Villanova when you were in Philly. I’m curious to know from your perspective; you’re one of the OG’s and the elder statesmen in the NBA, who do you consider some of the elder statesmen at this point in the league?

Andre Iguodala: Oh yeah. Most of the guys that I came in with who are still around you know… Obviously LeBron is one of them. Carmelo Anthony is really good and to see him playing back in the league; you know I felt for him because of the type of person that he is and how the players really respect him all across the league; Rajon Rondo is another one because wherever he goes is truly contagious on how he connects with the players on his team; Paul Milsap is another guy, so we got a handful of guys that are making the most of their careers and they’re giving back as well.